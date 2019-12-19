Bravatek uses its Sought-after Contract Vehicles to supplement and enhance its Systems Group

Austin, TX - (NewMediaWire (https://www.newmediawire.com)) - December 19, 2019 - Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: BVTK) (“Bravatek” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a comprehensive agreement with a firm, Critical Power Group (“CPG”), specializing in sales, marketing & servicing energy efficient solutions for buildings and off grid projects to high performance & energy efficient datacenters, possesses over 80 years of in-house experience providing solutions in the commercial, Telecom, educational, industrial, healthcare, mining materials and equipment and Government to mission critical/datacenter markets.

CPG also has extensive experience in remote service, logistics management, and site assessments on current equipment, capacity limitations, as well as expanding, decommissioning, the service and dispatch of emergency and preventative services. In addition, they offer extensive service plans/extended warranty and maintenance programs catered to customers' specific requirements.

Below is an example of some of the broad range of reliable, green and advance electric systems applicable in most markets:

· UPS (Static and Rotary)

· DC Battery System (PoE, Wet cell, VRLA, Lithium and Lead Acid)

· Battery charger and Monitoring

· Rectifiers and Inverters

· Automatic Voltage Regulators and Power Conditioners

· Power Factor Correction

· Active Harmonic Filters, Isolated Power

· Frequency Convertors

· SPD / TVSS

· Paralleling Switchgear and ATS

· Energy Efficient & HMT Transformers

· Medium and Low Voltage Transformers

· Power Quality Monitoring and Analyzing Systems

· PDU and RPP

· IT Server Rack & Raised floor with smart ventilation

· Server Rack smart PDU and DCIM

· Flexible Bus way, Raceway and bus duct

· CHP (Combined Heat and Power)

· Custom Enclosures & SCIF & Power Filters

· Solar Panels & Energy Storage

· IT/Cybersecurity Hardware Protection & GAP Analysis

· Mining Equipment and materials

With their extensive experience working with End Users, General Contractors, Electrical Contractors, Telecom Companies, MEP Firms, Distributors, Defense Contractors, Systems Integrators, Utility markets, Government agencies, Universities, retail and the military, CPG can leverage Bravatek's contract vehicles and complementary products and services.

Bravatek notes that the President of CPG, John Younts, is a recognized leader in products and services targeted to critical applications in critical markets, exemplified by his impressive track-record. In addition, CPG possesses an experienced team of sales, technical and service personnel well-suited to augmenting Bravatek's push into CI/KR (Critical Infrastructure/Key Resources) like telecom and other markets that comprise its “Systems”--one of the three elements of its global security platform.

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

For more information, visit <u>https://bravatek.com</u>

About Critical Power Group

Critical Power Group (CPG) is a leader in computer-room support equipment and is one of the industry's foremost suppliers--offering you best-of-breed products, professional service and valuable information through one single reliable source. Our products and services are all geared toward providing the highest levels of system reliability, efficiency, integration, risk mitigation and top-quality products to data center environments. We have proven our capabilities by providing successful deployments for private and commercial organizations and government clients. For more Information, visit <u>https://criticalpowergroup.com</u>

Safe Harbor Statement

