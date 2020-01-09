Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Hydrogen Gas Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Hydrogen Gas Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Aditya Birla Chemicals (India), Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals (United States), BASF SE (Germany), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (India), Gulf Cryo (Kuwait), Messer group (Germany), Praxair Inc. (United Kingdom), The Linde Group (Germany), Lords Chloro Alkali Limited (India) and Iwatani Corporation (Japan).

Hydrogen gas is found in a very trace amount in atmosphere. It is found in the gases from volcanoes, oil wells and coal mines. It may be liberated as a product of decomposition of biological matter. It is an significant gaseous raw material used in chemical and petroleum industries. Gaseous hydrogen is distributed by truck, tanks or barge. Hydrogen has two forms one is ortho-hydrogen, in which the two atomic nuclei spin in the same direction and another is para-hydrogen, in which they spin in opposite directions. There are slight differences in physical properties but there is no difference in the chemical properties of the two forms of hydrogen. Gaseous hydrogen is a combination of 75% ortho-hydrogen and 25% para-hydrogen at room temperature, which is called normal hydrogen. Hydrogen is also used in the production of carbon steels, special metals and semiconductors.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Rising Demand from Chemicals Industry

Market Trend

Increasing Technological Developments

Introduction of Green Production Technologies

Restraints

Safety Concerns Regarding Usage of Hydrogen Gas

Opportunities

High Demand for Hydrogen Based Fuel Vehicles in Developing Countries

Increasing Use of Hydrogen in Petroleum Industries

Challenges

High Costs for Production of Electrolytic Hydrogen

To comprehend Global Hydrogen Gas market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Hydrogen Gas market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

