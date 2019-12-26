Next Generation Sequencing Market by Top Key Vendors | Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, BGI, PerkinElmer Inc, Eurofins Scientific, Macrogen, Inc., PierianDx forecast by 2026

The Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is forecast to exhibit a remarkable CAGR as the next-generation sequencing platform allows effective sequencing of millions of DNA molecules. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and market dynamics.

As per the report, the global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is expected to rise at a ferocious CAGR of 22.2% between 2018 and 2026. In 2018, the market was worth US$ 6,335.2 Mn and the Next-Generation Sequencing Market will be a howling success as it is projected to reach US$ 31,411.3 Mn by 2026. The demand for next-generation sequencing methodologies is increasing rapidly across several applications such as diagnostics, clinical research among others.

Adapative Technologies developed a next-generation sequencing diagnostic test called ClonoSEQ for patients suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL and minimal residual disease or MRD. The test received FDA approval in September 2018, which in turn, contributes to the growth of the market in North America.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Next-Generation Sequencing Market Report:

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche

Agilent Technologies

QIAGEN

BGI

PerkinElmer Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Macrogen, Inc.

PierianDx

Demand for Next-Generation Sequencing Market to Rising at a High Pace

Next-generation sequencing products encompass instruments, consumables, and software. According to the findings from the report, the next-generation sequencing product segment is anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period. This is ascribable to some primary factors such as new product launches, high usage of consumables, and easy availability. Apart from next-generation sequencing products, next-generation sequencing services are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The need for novel platforms regarding advancements in bioinformatics and fast DNA data interpretation are paving the way for start-ups, especially for next-generation sequencing services. With the introduction of next-generation sequencing, the cost of sequencing has reduced over the years.

Key Questions Answered of Next Generation Sequencing Market:

What will the market growth rate of Next Generation Sequencing Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the Global Next Generation Sequencing Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Next Generation Sequencing Market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Next Generation Sequencing Market?

Who are the key vendors in Next Generation Sequencing space?

What are the Next Generation Sequencing Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Next-Generation Sequencing Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Next Generation Sequencing Market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Next Generation Sequencing Market?

