Global automotive filters OE market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising automation technology and expansion in automotive industry.

Global Automotive Filters OE Market By Filter Type (Air Filter, Fuel Filter, Oil Filter, Cabin Filter, Brake Dust Filter, Transmission Filter, Coolant Filter, Oil Separator, Steering Filter), Media Type (Cellulose Media, Synthetic Media), Fuel Type (Gasoline Fuel Filter, Diesel Fuel Filter), Material (Particle Cabin Filter, Activated Carbon Cabin Filter, Electrostatic Cabin Filter), ICE Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Truck, Bus), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Filters OE Market

Global automotive filters OE market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising automation technology and expansion in automotive industry.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Filters OE Market

Automotive filter used to maintain the quality of vehicle and its engine by efficiently trapping debris and dirt that harms internal engine parts such as cylinders and pistons. Engine may be damaged even by a small part such as salt which can result in highly cost of repairs. Automotive filter enables the air flow in the engine resulting in air fuel mixture further making the engine to function efficiently, reducing the emission as well as the fuel consumption.

Market Drivers:

Increasing vehicle production is driving the market for automotive filters

Stringent rules and regulations related to emission had boosted the market for automotive filters

Rapid increase in pollution and requirement for high efficiency cars air filters are driving the market growth

High rate of replacement in commercial vehicle due to its maintenance in workable conditions is also impacting towards the market expansion

Market Restraints:

Increasing sale of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) will hamper the growth of the market.

Unorganised aftermarket will also restrain the market

Irreplaceable nature of filter will also act as a restrain for this market

Global Automotive Filters OE Market Segmentation:

By Filter Type

Air Filter

Fuel Filter

Oil Filter

Cabin Filter

Brake Dust Filter

Transmission Filter

Coolant Filter

Oil Separator

Steering Filter

By Media Type

Cellulose Media

Synthetic Media

By Fuel Type

Gasoline Fuel Filter

Diesel Fuel Filter

By Material

Particle Cabin Filter

Activated Carbon Cabin Filter

Electrostatic Cabin Filter

By ICE Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Truck

Bus

Lawn Mower

Powersports

Off-Road Vehicles

HCV

By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, H.I.G. Capitals announced its acquisition of Techfil. This combination will enable their expansion in the line of automotive filters. This acquisition will benefit H.I.G capital in adding wide range of product portfolio, expanding their automotive filter market and serving its customer more efficiently.

In July 2016, WIX Filters announced its launch of Cabin Air Product Line which is exclusively enhanced with Microban antimicrobial product protection for automotive. This innovative filter will protect the car interior from mold, bacteria and mildew so that they can keep the air fresh and healthy.

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive filters OE market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive filters OE market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive filters OE market are ACEA, Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc, ACMA India, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Tata Motors, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG., Volkswagen AG, KandN Engineering, Inc., Hengst SE, WHI Solutions, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, DENSO CORPORATION., Sogefi SpA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Donaldson Company, Inc., MANN+HUMMEL, , Naveen Filters Private Limited., Kavo Parts, and others.

