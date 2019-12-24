NEWS »»»
Global automotive filters OE market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising automation technology and expansion in automotive industry.
Global Automotive Filters OE Market By Filter Type (Air Filter, Fuel Filter, Oil Filter, Cabin Filter, Brake Dust Filter, Transmission Filter, Coolant Filter, Oil Separator, Steering Filter), Media Type (Cellulose Media, Synthetic Media), Fuel Type (Gasoline Fuel Filter, Diesel Fuel Filter), Material (Particle Cabin Filter, Activated Carbon Cabin Filter, Electrostatic Cabin Filter), ICE Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Truck, Bus), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.
Market Analysis: Global Automotive Filters OE Market
Global automotive filters OE market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising automation technology and expansion in automotive industry.
Market Definition: Global Automotive Filters OE Market
Automotive filter used to maintain the quality of vehicle and its engine by efficiently trapping debris and dirt that harms internal engine parts such as cylinders and pistons. Engine may be damaged even by a small part such as salt which can result in highly cost of repairs. Automotive filter enables the air flow in the engine resulting in air fuel mixture further making the engine to function efficiently, reducing the emission as well as the fuel consumption.
Market Drivers:
Market Restraints:
Global Automotive Filters OE Market Segmentation:
By Filter Type
By Media Type
By Fuel Type
By Material
By ICE Vehicle Type
By Geography
Key Developments in the Market:
Competitive Analysis:
Global automotive filters OE market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive filters OE market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive filters OE market are ACEA, Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc, ACMA India, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Tata Motors, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG., Volkswagen AG, KandN Engineering, Inc., Hengst SE, WHI Solutions, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, DENSO CORPORATION., Sogefi SpA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Donaldson Company, Inc., MANN+HUMMEL, , Naveen Filters Private Limited., Kavo Parts, and others.
