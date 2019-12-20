Radiation Dose Management Solution Market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Global “Radiation Dose Management Solution Market” research report 2020 is a professional study on the current state of Radiation Dose Management Solution Industry. The report serves key information about the industry, current situation and upcoming market conditions, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The study reveals the market trends and the size of each separate segment within the market. The focused study uncovers the major aspects like drivers, restraints, on industry development patterns, scope, qualities, shortcomings, and openings.

The Global Radiation Dose Management Solution market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of over 14% with revenue USD 217.09 million” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 14.35%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION:

Services

Products

About Radiation Dose Management Solution Market:

Radiation Dose Management Solution Market analysis considers sales from both services and products. Our study also finds the sales of radiation dose management solution in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the services segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as support and maintenance services along with consulting services, implementation and integration services will play a significant role in the services segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global radiation dose management solution market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of medical imaging equipment and laws and regulations supporting use of healthcare technology solutions. However, high cost of healthcare technology solutions, limitations of healthcare technology solutions, and shortage of skilled workforce may hamper the growth of the radiation dose management solution industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Radiation Dose Management Solution Industry:

Driver: Increasing Adoption Of Medical Imaging Equipment



Trends: Increasing Demand For Cloud-Based Systems



Challenges: High Cost Of Healthcare Technology Solutions



Increasing adoption of medical imaging equipment



Growing applications of diagnostic imaging modalities and rising prevalence of various diseases are driving the need to conduct medical imaging examinations. The increasing focus on prevention and early diagnosis of diseases along with the availability of reimbursement in countries such as the UK and the US will further drive the demand for medical imaging equipment such as picture archiving and communication systems and radiology information systems. This in turn, will drive the adoption of radiation dose management solution, which captures, tracks, and reports the radiation dose directly from these imaging devices. Thus, the increasing adoption of medical imaging equipment will lead to the expansion of the global radiation dose management solution market at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for cloud-based systems



Several vendors are increasingly focusing on developing cloud-based radiation dose management software owing to their various advantages. Cloud-based radiation dose management software enables an increase in productivity as it allows access, sharing, exchange, and viewing of data from anywhere and anytime. It also facilitates cost savings as cloud storage eliminates the need to purchase and install additional local network storage devices. Moreover, cloud-based radiation dose management software makes it easier for end-users to expand its collaborative network. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Global Radiation Dose Management Solution Market Are:

Bayer AG

Bracco Spa

Canon Inc.

Fortive Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Guerbet

Koninklijke Philips NV

PACSHealth LLC

and Sectra AB.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Radiation Dose Management Solution market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Radiation Dose Management Solution Market by means of a region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Radiation Dose Management Solution market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of a few major players, the global radiation dose management solution market is concentrated. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of a few leading radiation dose management solution manufacturers, that include Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, Canon Inc., Fortive Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Guerbet, Koninklijke Philips NV, PACSHealth LLC, and Sectra AB. Also, the radiation dose management solution market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Research Objectives of Radiation Dose Management Solution Market Report:

To analyze the Radiation Dose Management Solution consumption (Value and Volume), product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Radiation Dose Management Solution market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Radiation Dose Management Solution manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Radiation Dose Management Solution market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Radiation Dose Management Solution Market Report 2020-2024:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market Outlook



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION



•Market segmentation by solution



•Comparison by solution



•Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by solution



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Strategic collaborations



•Increasing demand for cloud-based systems



•Increasing awareness of medical radiation exposure



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Bayer AG



•Bracco Spa



•Canon Inc.



•Fortive Corp.



•FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.



•General Electric Co.



•Guerbet



•Koninklijke Philips NV



•PACSHealth LLC



•Sectra AB



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE





