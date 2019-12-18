Electronic shelf label market accounted at US$ 406.6 Bn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 1,606.8 Bn by 2027.

Retailers use the electronic shelf label system for displaying product pricing on shelves. This system has benefits such as product pricing are automatically updated whenever a price is changed from a central control server. Hence its gaining popularity and boosting the need for the electronic shelf label market. The rising number of the supermarket, specialty store, and hypermarket are raising demand for the electronic shelf label market. US, China, Germany, France, and Japan are five major countries contributing to the highest revenue share in the electronic shelf label market.

The European region led the electronic shelf label market in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period 2019-2027. In the European market, digitization is making its significance in grocery stores. Some of the largest retail companies present in European territory are Ahold Delhaize, REWE Combine, Tesco PLC, IKEA Group, Inditex, LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton S.A., Carrefour, and Auchan Holding SA among others. Also, mentioned retail stores are amongst the top 25 retailers of the region; therefore, the installation of advanced IoT technologies would be gaining high momentum. Moreover, small retail traders such as mom and pop stores, corner shops endure being an optimistic entrepreneur in the region. Several new shops and retail stores are emerging in the region owing to the rising purchasing capacity of the masses.

Some of the other notable players in the global electronic shelf label market include Altierre Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Displaydata Limited, E Ink Holdings Inc., M2Communication, NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Ses-Imagotag, Teraoka Seiko, among others.

The electronic shelf label market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global electronic shelf label market. Whereas, Europe, followed by North America, holds the highest market share in the electronic shelf label market in 2018.

APAC is the fastest-growing electronic shelf label market worldwide. The presence of consumer electronics manufacturers in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and others, the scenario of the retail industry is changing. Samsung is one of the players in the ESL market. The booming retail industry supports the consumption of highly advanced ESLs. Also, Hanshow has developed a smart ESL solution that provides retailer owners with an opportunity to optimize their store management processes while reducing price-related grievances. These solutions offer owners the guidance to place items on appropriate shelves that improves shelf management efficiency. Such a positive outlook of the retail industry in Asian countries is projected to upsurge the growth of retail stores, and therefore, the installation of ESL would grow.

The global electronic shelf label market by product type is bifurcated into LCD ESL and e-paper based ESL segment. The LCD display ESL tags are similar to that of how the calculators display the numerical values and provide a cost-efficient solutions when a large number of labels are required for precise information to the shelf edge with the help of scrolling and flashing functions, in a wide range of layouts. On the other hand, the E-paper display offers an advantage of less power consumption, and this has led to increased adoption in ESL solutions in the present scenario.

The global electronic shelf label market is segmented on the basis of communication technology into radio frequency, infrared, near field communication, and others. With NFC-enabled ESL, events of non-transparent processes, wrong price indication, and unsatisfactory customer interactions get eliminated. In the retail sector, the NFC technology considerable adds up to standard ESLs that display the price and enable stock management by facilitating price updates at any time, reassignments, customer interactions, firmware updates, and others. When ESL are combined with NFC short-range wireless connectivity, these tags can be updated instantly by the retailer and further improves customer interactions.

