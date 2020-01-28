New York City, Jan 28, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - In recent years, the world has seen a dramatic cultural fusion in the entertainment industry. Hollywood has reshaped itself to be more inclusive to other cultures and represent communities from around the world in a way that has never been done before.

Certain filmmakers and playwrights have made especially significant contributions to bringing their culture to the forefront using the medium of film and theatre. Mindy Kaling has created waves in the west as an Indian American comedy writer and actress in Hollywood, writing for the underrepresented Indian community. Her new Netflix show is about an Indian American teen, based loosely on her own childhood. Similarly, Crazy Rich Asians which was released in 2018 is a powerful example of big production houses in Hollywood, opening their eyes and giving a platform to stories about cultures America yet has so much to learn about.

In the world of theatre, there have been some profoundly captivating examples of cultural fusion. Lin Manuel Miranda became a strong voice for Latin Americans all over the country by bringing In The Heights to the Broadway stage in 2008, starring a predominantly Latinx cast.

Patricia Reynoso brought attention to the Navajo history, which has till then received little to no representation in the arts anywhere in the United States, through the reading of Nadleehi and the Coyote at the Harold Clurman Laboratory Theatre in 2016. The play was selected into the 2016 First Breath Play reading Series and directed by Broadway stunt legend J Steven White.

Efforts such as that of Patricia Reynoso's Nadleehi and the Coyote show how much the entertainment industry can truly change in this new decade starting 2020. While the demand for representation is inevitable, the fight by minorities get their voices heard today through the medium of such plays.

