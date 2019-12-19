Apricots Market analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

Report Titled: “Apricots Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024”

Global Apricots market research report 2020 delivers a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. Apricots market report discovers diverse topics such as regional market scope, product market various applications, market size according to specific product, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, market size forecast, and more. This report also covers details of market size, growth spectrum, and the competitive scenario of Apricots market in the forecast period.

Global Apricots market is estimated growth “USD 918.45 million by 2020-2024 with a CAGR of almost 4%”. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 3.23%" by the end of 2024.

Major Key Players of Global Apricots Market:

ApricotKing

B and R Farms LLC

Dag Food Agricultural Products Co and Ltd.

Fruits of Turkey

Agricultural Food Export

Kayisicioglu Apricot

Melissa's/World Variety Produce Inc.

Purcell Mountain Farms

Sunbeam Foods

Sun-Maid Growers of California

Global Apricots market is formulated with the help of industry experts, processing companies, and analytical service providers that address the value chain of the market. The Apricots market report has been compiled through all the major resources and certifies significant statistics that are responsible to determine the future prospects of the Apricots industry across the globe. The report utilizes secondary research to examine riskier details about the Apricots market value structure, core pool of readers and different applications.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT:

Conventional apricot - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Organic apricot - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

About Apricots Market:

Apricots Market analysis considers sales from conventional apricot and organic apricot. Our study also finds the sales of apricot in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the conventional apricots segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing the application of apricot in the production of various food and beverages will play a significant role in the conventional apricots segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global apricot market report looks at factors such as health benefits of apricots, launch of new apricot-based products, and increasing production of apricots. However, impact of adverse climatic conditions on apricot production, product recalls, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the apricot industry over the forecast period.

The Primary Objectives of Apricots Market Report Are:

Comprehensive Apricots market intellect through detailed segmentation,

Apricots market size and forecasts, growth rates, market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market situation and trends

Detailed analysis of current dynamics and trends, key market players, and strategies in the Apricots industry,

Detailed value chain analysis and review of growth factors essential for the existing Apricots market players and new entrants,

Provide emerging opportunities in the Apricots industry and the future impact of major drivers and restraints of the Apricots market and,

Support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. Etc.

Apricots Market Dynamics:

Driver: Health Benefits Of Apricots



Trends: Increasing Popularity Of Plant-Based Food Products



Challenges: Stringent Regulations





Health benefits of apricots



Apricots are rich in calories, antioxidants, potassium, fiber, and iron. They are a good source of Vitamin A, C, and E. These vitamins play a significant role in promoting eye health by protecting them from damage caused by free radicals. They also contain antioxidants and high concentration of flavonoids which aid in neutralizing harmful compounds such as free radicals that damage cells and cause oxidative stress. Apricots are also rich in soluble fiber, which is crucial for maintaining healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Thus, rising awareness of the health benefits offered by apricots will lead to the expansion of the global apricot market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Increasing popularity of plant-based food products



Plant-based food products are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers globally. One of the reasons for the shift to a plant-based diet is the health and food safety concerns with animal-based food products. Plant-based diets offer numerous benefits; they provide more antioxidants and beneficial compounds than animal-based diets. They are rich in folate, magnesium, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E. They help in lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases and other metabolic disorders. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Apricots market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Apricots market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global apricot market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading apricot manufacturers, that include ApricotKing, B and R Farms LLC, Dag Food Agricultural Products Co and Ltd., Fruits of Turkey, Agricultural Food Export, Kayisicioglu Apricot, Melissa's/World Variety Produce Inc., Purcell Mountain Farms, Sunbeam Foods, Sun-Maid Growers of California, and Traina Dried Fruit Inc. Also, the apricot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Valuable Points from Apricots Market Research Report 2020-2024:

Significant changes in Market dynamics.

Reporting and assessment of recent industry developments.

A complete background analysis, which includes a valuation of the parental Apricots Market.

Current, Historical, and projected size of the Apricots Market from the viewpoint of both value and volume.

Apricots Market segmentation according to Top Regions.

Apricots Market shares and strategies of key Manufacturers.

Emerging Specific segments and regional for Apricots Market.

An objective valuation of the trajectory of the Market.

Recommendations to Top Companies for reinforcement their foothold in the market.

Apricots Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value Chain Analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market Outlook



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



•Market segmentation by product



•Comparison by product



•Conventional apricot - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Organic apricot - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by product



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Expanding retail space



•Growth of private label brands



•Increasing popularity of plant-based food products



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•ApricotKing



•B and R Farms LLC



•Dag Food Agricultural Products Co and Ltd.



•Fruits of Turkey, Agricultural Food Export



•Kayisicioglu Apricot



•Melissa's/World Variety Produce Inc.



•Purcell Mountain Farms



•Sunbeam Foods



•Sun-Maid Growers of California



•Traina Dried Fruit Inc.



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE





