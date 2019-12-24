The Smart Parking Market Report deliver comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Smart Parking Market.The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Smart Parking Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. The Smart Parking Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Valeo, Delphi Technologies, AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Cubic Corporation, Amano Corporation, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, AppyParking, Smart Parking, TKH GROUP, and Nedap.



Market Analysis: Global Smart Parking Market



Global Smart Parking Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.38 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing concerns of parking amid growth in the number of vehicles.



Smart parking is a parking technology that involves usage of combined resources of modern technology and human resources so that there is least amount of resources consumed and there is an increased efficiency. Smart parking connects with the different sensors situated on the street and on the parking infrastructures and connects with the vehicle sensors, using the combined data to safely park the vehicles, without any collision.



Global Smart Parking Market, By System Type (Guided Park Assist, Smart Park Assist), Component (Parking Sensors, Steering Angle Sensors, ECU, Display Unit), Sensor Technology (Ultrasonic Sensor, Radar Sensor, Image Sensor), Vertical (Government, Commercial), Solution (Security and Surveillance, Parking Reservation Management, Valet Parking Management, License Plate Recognition), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



Key Developments in the Market:



In January 2019, China launched a first of its kind diagonal smart parking garage that drives and allocates the vehicles to a unique spot. In this smart parking system, the driver parks the car on a driving platform and the platform parks the vehicles in a free parking spot, retrieving the vehicle afterwards whenever the driver requires it.



In November 2016, Thai government announced their plans to adopt the 4.0 initiative with Bosch backing this initiative and planning to roll out automated valet parking based on this interconnection.



Market Drivers:



• Rise in number of vehicles leading to concerns regarding the solutions for parking is expected to drive the market growth



• Growing demand and adoption of IoT applied technology is also expected to be driving the market growth



Market Restraints:



• High cost of implementing and subsequent increase in cost of the vehicles is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth



• Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of smart parking is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth



Segmentation: Global Smart Parking Market



By System Type



• Guided Park Assist

• Smart Park Assist



By Component



• Parking Sensors

• Steering Angle Sensors

• Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

• Display Unit



By Sensor Technology



• Ultrasonic Sensor

• Radar Sensor

• Image Sensor



By Vertical



• Government

• Commercial



By Solution



• Security and Surveillance

• Parking Reservation Management

• Valet Parking Management

• License Plate Recognition



By Geography



• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa



