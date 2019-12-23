The PVC Flooring Market Focuses on the key global PVC Flooring companies, to define, describe and analyses the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

Global “PVC Flooring Market” 2019-2024 report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of market also focuses on the major drivers, challenges, opportunities for the key players. PVC Flooring Industry research report also provides granular analysis of various definitions, and classification of the industry, applications of the industry, regional analysis, opportunities, challenges and chain structure.

About PVC Flooring

PVC Flooring is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.

PVC Flooring Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Armstrong

Bonie

LG Hausys

Gerflor

Forbo

Mohawk(including IVC)

Mannington

Tarkett

Polyflor

HANWHA

Geographical Analysis of PVC Flooring Market:

This report focuses on the PVC Flooring in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

PVC Flooring Market Segment by Types, covers:

Homogenous

Heterogeneous

Vinyl tiles (VT)

Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

PVC Flooring Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial

Residential

Scope of Report:

In terms of sales volume, the total sales of PVC flooring in the United States had increased to 60354 K Sqm in 2016 from 38797 K Sqm in 2012, and it is expected to increase from 67449 K Sqm by 2017 to 125548 K Sqm by 2022.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 41.80% market share of the PVC flooring market, in terms of revenue. The top three manufacturers are Armstrong, Bonie and LG Hausys. They respectively with market share as 20.70%, 11.06%, and 10.04% in 2016.

The worldwide market for PVC Flooring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe PVC Flooring product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PVC Flooring, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PVC Flooring in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the PVC Flooring competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the PVC Flooring breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, PVC Flooring market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PVC Flooring sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

No. of PVC Flooring Market Report pages: 122

