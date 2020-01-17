The global Citronella Oil market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and Radiant Insights analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Citronella Oil from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Citronella Oil market.

Leading players of Citronella Oil including:

• Anhui Great Nation Essential Oils Co., Ltd.

• Jiangxi Hengcheng Natural Flavor Oil Co., Ltd

• Nanchang Yang Pu Natural Essence & Spice Co.

• EOAS

• Van Aroma

• Yunnan Aroma Source Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

• Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil Company Ltd

• Karimun Kencana Aromatics

• Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd

• Reho Natural Ingredients

• VIETNAM ESSENTIAL OIL. JSC

• The Essential Oil Company

• Phoenix Herb Company

• Kanta Group

• Bhoomi

• Aromatic & Allied Chemicals

• Jiangxi Kang Shengtang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

• Ceylon

• Java

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

• Food & Drink

• Daily Chemical Product

• Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

