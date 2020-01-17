Citronella Oil Market Analysis And Key Business Strategies by Leading Players - EOAS, Van Aroma, Reho Natural Ingredients And Phoenix Herb Company | Radiant Insights, Inc.
The global Citronella Oil market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and Radiant Insights analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Citronella Oil from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Citronella Oil market.
Leading players of Citronella Oil including:
• Anhui Great Nation Essential Oils Co., Ltd.
• Jiangxi Hengcheng Natural Flavor Oil Co., Ltd
• Nanchang Yang Pu Natural Essence & Spice Co.
• EOAS
• Van Aroma
• Yunnan Aroma Source Manufacturing Co.,Ltd
• Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil Company Ltd
• Karimun Kencana Aromatics
• Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd
• Reho Natural Ingredients
• VIETNAM ESSENTIAL OIL. JSC
• The Essential Oil Company
• Phoenix Herb Company
• Kanta Group
• Bhoomi
• Aromatic & Allied Chemicals
• Jiangxi Kang Shengtang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
• Ceylon
• Java
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
• Food & Drink
• Daily Chemical Product
• Others
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
• Direct Channel
• Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Citronella Oil Market Overview
1.1 Citronella Oil Definition
1.2 Global Citronella Oil Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)
1.3 Global Citronella Oil Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)
1.4 Global Citronella Oil Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)
1.5 Global Citronella Oil Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)
1.6 Global Citronella Oil Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)
1.7 Citronella Oil Market Dynamics
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)
Chapter 2 Citronella Oil Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Citronella Oil Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)
2.2 Global Citronella Oil Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)
2.3 Global Citronella Oil Average Price by Player (2016-2018)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Citronella Oil Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Citronella Oil Market by Type
3.1.1 Ceylon
3.1.2 Java
3.2 Global Citronella Oil Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Citronella Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Citronella Oil Average Price by Type (2013-2018)
3.5 Leading Players of Citronella Oil by Type in 2018
3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type
