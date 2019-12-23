Calcium Carbide Market 2020 research report would be to deliver the correct and tactical analysis of the market share, growth factors, demand, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024.

Report Titled: “Calcium Carbide Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024”

Global Calcium Carbide market research report 2020 delivers a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. Calcium Carbide market report discovers diverse topics such as regional market scope, product market various applications, market size according to specific product, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, market size forecast, and more. This report also covers details of market size, growth spectrum, and the competitive scenario of Calcium Carbide market in the forecast period.

Global Calcium Carbide market is estimated growth “USD 3.74 billion by 2020-2024 with a CAGR of almost 7%”. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 6%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION:

Acetylene production

Reducing and dehydrating agent

Steelmaking

Calcium cyanamide production

Others

Global Calcium Carbide market is formulated with the help of industry experts, processing companies, and analytical service providers that address the value chain of the market. The Calcium Carbide market report has been compiled through all the major resources and certifies significant statistics that are responsible to determine the future prospects of the Calcium Carbide industry across the globe. The report utilizes secondary research to examine riskier details about the Calcium Carbide market value structure, core pool of readers and different applications.

Major Key Players of Global Calcium Carbide Market:

AlzChem Trostberg GmbH

APH Regency Power Group

CARBIDE INDUSTRIES LLC

DCM Shriram Ltd.

Denka Co. Ltd.

Iran Carbide

Lonza Group Ltd.

MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd.

Merck KGaA

and PT Emdeki Utama Tbk.

About Calcium Carbide Market:

Calcium Carbide Market analysis considers sales from acetylene production, reducing and dehydrating agent, steelmaking, calcium cyanamide production, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of calcium carbide in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the acetylene production segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for PVC and acetylene gas will play a significant role in the acetylene production segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global calcium carbide market report looks at factors such as increasing steel production, rising demand for acetylene, and growing demand for PVC. However, health hazards caused by exposure to calcium carbide, availability of alternatives to calcium carbide, and the ban on the use of calcium carbide for ripening fruits may hamper the growth of the calcium carbide industry over the forecast period.

The Primary Objectives of Calcium Carbide Market Report Are:

Comprehensive Calcium Carbide market intellect through detailed segmentation,

Calcium Carbide market size and forecasts, growth rates, market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market situation and trends

Detailed analysis of current dynamics and trends, key market players, and strategies in the Calcium Carbide industry,

Detailed value chain analysis and review of growth factors essential for the existing Calcium Carbide market players and new entrants,

Provide emerging opportunities in the Calcium Carbide industry and the future impact of major drivers and restraints of the Calcium Carbide market and,

Support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. Etc.

Calcium Carbide Market Dynamics:

Driver: Growing Demand For Pvc.



Trend: Rising Demand For Calcium Cyanamide



Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Ban On The Use Of Calcium Carbide For Ripening Fruits.



Growing demand for PVC



PVC is manufactured through the cracking of chemicals, such as calcium carbide, ethylene, and dichloroethane Various industrial sectors including automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging are deploying PVC as it is lightweight and exhibits many beneficial properties, such as superior fire resistance, fire retardance, oil and chemical resistance, and mechanical strength. In addition, PVC is also used in pipes and fittings, rigid plates, rigid films, and automotive parts due to its fire retardance and oil resistance. Thus, the growing demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) from end-user industries will lead to the expansion of the global calcium carbide market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for calcium cyanamide



Calcium cyanamide is increasingly being used as one of the most prominent fertilizers in the agriculture industry. It is a nitrogen-based agricultural chemical used for protecting crops from a wide range of harmful insects and weeds. In addition, it prevents yield and quality losses during tight crop rotations. Thus, the rising demand for calcium cyanamide will also create a need for calcium carbide during the forecast period.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Calcium Carbide market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

APAC was the largest market for calcium carbide in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as rising steel production and growth of the FandB industry in China and an increasing number of agricultural sustainability projects across India are contributing to the calcium carbide market growth in APAC.

Over 97% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the calcium carbide market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.

The Calcium Carbide market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global calcium carbide market is highly fragmented. robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading calcium carbide manufacturers, that include AlzChem Trostberg GmbH, APH Regency Power Group, CARBIDE INDUSTRIES LLC, DCM Shriram Ltd., Denka Co. Ltd., Iran Carbide, Lonza Group Ltd., MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd., Merck KGaA, and PT Emdeki Utama Tbk. Also, the calcium carbide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Valuable Points from Calcium Carbide Market Research Report 2020-2024:

Significant changes in Market dynamics.

Reporting and assessment of recent industry developments.

A complete background analysis, which includes a valuation of the parental Calcium Carbide Market.

Current, Historical, and projected size of the Calcium Carbide Market from the viewpoint of both value and volume.

Calcium Carbide Market segmentation according to Top Regions.

Calcium Carbide Market shares and strategies of key Manufacturers.

Emerging Specific segments and regional for Calcium Carbide Market.

An objective valuation of the trajectory of the Market.

Recommendations to Top Companies for reinforcement their foothold in the market.

Calcium Carbide Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value chain analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market outlook



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



•Market segmentation by application



•Comparison by application



•Acetylene production - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Reducing and dehydrating agent - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Steelmaking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Calcium cyanamide production - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by application



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Rising demand for calcium cyanamide



•Rising application of calcium carbide in the food and beverages industry



•Growing demand for consumer goods



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•AlzChem Trostberg GmbH



•APH Regency Power Group



•CARBIDE INDUSTRIES LLC



•DCM Shriram Ltd.



•Denka Co. Ltd.



•Iran Carbide



•Lonza Group Ltd.



•MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd.



•Merck KGaA



•PT Emdeki Utama Tbk



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE





