Automotive Camera and Camera ModuleMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Robert Bosch

Delphi Automotive

Continental

Valeo

Autoliv

Omnivision Technologies

Magna International

Mobileye

AEI

Stonkam

Automotive camera is a camera installed at front side, rear side, or inside a vehicle for safety purposes. The benefit of automotive cameras is assistance in blind spot detection, nap prevention, airbag control, lane and border detection, and parking.

Camera modules contain image sensors that are coupled with electronics components in a vehicle.

Automotive camera and camera module help in prevention of collisions, provides enhanced driving experience, and records drivers inclination.

The global Automotive Camera and Camera Module market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Camera and Camera Module volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Camera and Camera Module in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Camera and Camera Module manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Automotive Camera and Camera Module Market Segment by Type covers:

Digital

Thermal

Infrared

Automotive Camera and Camera Module Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

LDW

ACC

BSD

NVS

DMS

PAS

PDS

RSR

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents

Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Camera and Camera Module Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Automotive Camera and Camera Module Market Analysis by Regions

4 Global Automotive Camera and Camera Module Market Competition, by Manufacturer

5 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Continued…

