Market Overview

The Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market was valued at USD 9.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 12.85 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period (2018 - 2023), with semiconductors emerging as the building blocks of all modern technology. The innovations and advancements in this field are directly impacting all-down stream technologies.

- Semiconductor silicon wafer remains the core component of many microelectronic devices and forms the cornerstone of the electronics industry. With digitization and electronic mobility being the current tends in the technology landscape, these products are finding applications in a multitude of devices

- In addition, the demand for small-sized gadgets has increased the demand for more functionalities from a single device. This means that an IC chip now should house a higher number of transistors to support more functionalities.Thus, advances in wireless computing devices, such as smartphones and tablets, have increased design activity among semiconductor designers.

- While the industry is facing criticism regarding their environmental impact, companies are focus on recycling to improve the brand image in the market.

Scope of the Report

Silicon Wafer market report provides information about key players, different sectors, applications, types of products. The semiconductor silicon wafer is an essential component of a integrated circuit that are used to power devices like computers, smart phones and variety of devices. It is used for the fabrication of an IC, it is also used in photovoltaics to manufacture solar cells and many more. Semiconductors.

Key Market Trends

Consumer electronics is expected to occupy a significant market share

- The emphasis in the market has shifted towards new consumer electronic categories and connected devices, with consumer interest reaching a high in innovative new products, such as VR, AR, drones, and wearables among others.

- The advent of IoT has transformed the consumer electronics industry, with key technology pioneers in the industry, relying on the connectivity concept, in order to bridge the gap between consumer concerns and device capability

- Although consumer electronics continued to decline in 2017, new electronic products, such as 4K (UHD) TVs, over-the-top,(OTT), TV game consoles, and set-top boxes are expected to achieve high growth within the sector in 2018

- Few trends in the TV sector include voice assistants and television sets being able to work without remote controls. One just needs to voice out commands to popular AI assistants like Google Home, and Amazon Alexa which are built into TVs or smart speakers and hubs.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the Largest Market Share

- Asia Pacific is set to remain as the largest market during the fore cast period. for instance the intiative by the Chinese government like 'made In China 2025' is about to invest a staggering USD 150 billion which is a strategic movge aimed at building high end precision manufacturing capabilities with semiconductors being the priority segments. Such move would boost the semiconductor silicon wafer market in a positive way.

- The semiconductor industry of China has been showing an upward trend from the past ten years. The objective has been to become competitive with the Taiwanese semiconductor industry

- As silicon wafers are widely used for the manufacturing of smart phones the introduction of 5G technology is expected to boost the sales of the 5G smart phones. For instance the Fangshan government and China Mobile, the country’s largest mobile operator, has already outfitted a 10Km road with 5G towers.

- Silicon Works, the only South Koran company among the top 50 leading fabless suppliers, had an estimated 15% increase in sales last year, which was estimated to be USD 605 million. With the market for fabless companies growing in other countries, such as India, the wafer market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The semiconductor silicon wafers market is highly competetive due to the presence of many key players. In terms of market share few of the major players dominate the current market. however, due to the upcoming technologies and the innovations carried out by players is the reason behind the significant boost in the Semiconductor Silicon Wafers market.

For instance, Okmetic announced its plan to investment in specialized wafers of 150200 mm diameter. The production line of the new factory building will primarily focus on processed Cavity SOI (C-SOI) wafers with built-in customer-specific cavity structures. This investment intended to provide its customers with quick specialized solutions that include complex and developed wafer structures

