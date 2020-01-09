Pueblo, CO - (NewMediaWire (https://www.newmediawire.com)) - January 09, 2020 - SGD Holdings, Ltd.(OTC PINK: SGDH), a Lessor, Consultant, and Property Manager in the Cannabis Industry in the State of Colorado, announces a First Right of Refusal agreement has been reached with NuGro Industries, Inc., Land Owner and Developer of the retail recreational cannabis store property located at 601 Hwy 85/87 in Walsenburg, Colorado.

Delmar Janovec, CEO, stated, "Securing this First Right of Refusal for the entire property at 601 Hwy 85/87 is a move toward securing the future for SGD Holdings and shareholders. Regulations and Policies have changed significantly within the Cannabis Industry in the State of Colorado, and with the recent passage of Colorado House Bill 19-1090 allowing publicly traded corporations more direct access, opportunities will accompany those changes. Financial Institutions are beginning to ease policies in regard to the Cannabis Industry, and with that, the option to secure more traditional non-diluting financing should become available. Buying the Dispensary Property in Walsenburg has always been a part of our master plan, changes in State Regulations and possibly even Federal Policies will certainly expedite the implementation of that plan.”

Janovec went on to say, “We are working diligently to complete the renovations at the Retail Store in Walsenburg and once all of the final inspections have been performed with acceptance, a Certificate of Occupancy will be issued. A hard date for a Grand Opening will then be announced.”

SGD Holdings, Ltd. encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its year-end statement for December 31, 2018, and the quarterly statements filed in calendar year 2019, at www.otcmarkets.com (http://www.otcmarkets.com/)

Forward-Looking Statements: The statements in the press release that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from acquisitions or actions in development, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements in this document may also contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and factors include, but are not limited to, future capital needs, changes and delays in plans and schedules, or market acceptance. SGD Holdings, Ltd. undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

SGD Holdings, Ltd.

Investor Relations

Delmar Janovec

[email protected]