NEWS »»»
Key Companies Covered in Resin Market Report are Iinvista, Dupont, Tosoh Corporation, Arkema, Quenos, BASF, Repsol, Ineos Holdings Limited, Toray Group, Hexion, Mitsui Chemicals, Lyondellbasell, Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation and more
The global resin market is projected to gain momentum from the rising demand for sustainable packaging for water bottles and food items. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Resin Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Polypropylene, Polyvinyl chloride, Polyurethane, Polyethylene terephthalate, Polystyrene, expanded polystyrene, others), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Building and Construction, Automotive and Transportation, Electrical and electronics, Agriculture, others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the automotive industry is exhibiting an increasing demand owing to the ongoing resin market trend of light weight vehicles.
List of prominent companies that are operating in the global resin market are:
What Does this Report Contain?
Technological Advancements and Rising Population to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific
The market is geographically segregated into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Amongst them, Asia Pacific is in the dominant position by gaining the largest resin market share at present. This growth is attributable to the rising demand from the emerging economies, such as Japan, China, and India. China is considered to be one of the biggest consumers of resin on account of high demand from automotive and packaging end use industries. Apart from that, technological advancement and ever-increasing population are set to aid in boosting the resin market size in this region.
Europe and North America, on the other hand, are anticipated to showcase slow growth owing to the rising demand from electronics, electrical, and automotive industries. In the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, there is an increasing demand for resins from building and construction as well as consumer goods industries. Besides, rising trend of sustainable developments and technological advancements will support the resins market growth.
Key Players Focus on Acquiring Other Prominent Companies to Gain Robust Position
The market includes several big, small, and medium organizations. They are striving persistently to gain maximum resin market share through mergers and acquisitions and product launches. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:
Major Segments includes:
By Type
By End-Use Industry
By Geography
Request a Sample Copy of the Global XYZ Market Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/resin-market-101746
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/resin-market-101746
Have a Look at Related Reports:
Gaskets and Seals Market Size, Share and Global Trend Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™
Carbon Fiber Market Size, Share and Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: [email protected]
Website: Fortune Business Insights
Follow us on:
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire
To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Resin Market Size, Share, Future Trends in 2020 by Global Analysis and Key Player Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights(TM)