Melamine Market Summary: The increasing demand from the construction industry is one of the key factors that will trigger the growth of the global melamine market. Melamine is extensively used in laminates for wall paneling in residential buildings and office buildings for improving the aesthetics. Wood is widely used in construction activities than other constructive materials including steel, concrete, and brick, as the production of these constructive materials requires intensive energy and leads to serve carbon dioxide emissions. The remodeling and restructuring of residential buildings for energy efficiency and cost savings are expected to increase the demand for wood furniture. Therefore, the increasing consumption of melamine laminates will drive the growth of the global melamine market during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the melamine market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

Market Driver:increasing demand from the construction industry



Market Trend:increasing production of melamine and use of new technology



Market Challenge:increase in wood logging



Growth in automotive industry

One of the growth drivers of the global melamine market is the growth in automotive industry. The growing demand for passenger cars is expected to increase the consumption of automotive coatings which will drive the growth of the market.

Availability of substitutes

One of the challenges in the growth of the market is the availability of substitutes. The plastic laminates can be used instead of melamine laminates to cover substrates which will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

BASF SE

Borealis AG.

Grupa Azoty ZakÅ?ady Azotowe "PuÅ?awy" S.A.

INEOS

OCI NV

Qatar Petroleum

