India Women Innerwear Market report gives the overview of the industry along with potential growth opportunities. This encompasses product definitions, classifications, and India Women Innerwear market statistics that will help readers to gain a better understanding of the industry.

Executive Summary

The India Women Innerwear Market was valued at USD 2,900.97 Million in the year 2018. Women Innerwear Market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rise in disposable income, increase in grooming awareness, rising number of women participation in sports and physical activities, increased changing preferences, deep expertise in design of the innerwear. India Women Innerwear Market is primarily driven by rise in adoption of western culture, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, expansion of online marketplace and social media impact. The market condition of women innerwear market in India has been improving gradually with easy availability of innerwear products in vast number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, Multi brand Outlets, Exclusive Business Outlets, online platforms, etc. coupled with rising consumer base.

Scope of the Report

India Women Innerwear Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024) Women Innerwear Market Size, Growth, Forecast Analysis by Product Type: Upper Innerwear, Bottom Innerwear, Others Analysis By Price - Super Premium, Premium, Mid-market, Economy, Low/Basic Segment By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Other Report Highlights Competitive Landscape Leading Companies Market Dynamics Drivers and Restraints Market Trends Porter Five Forces Model SWOT Analysis. Company Analysis Arvind Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), Rupa and Company Limited, Bodycare Creations Limited, Zivame.

