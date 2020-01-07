Global Paints & Coatings Market Report profile the top manufacturers of Paints & Coatings with price, sales, revenue and global market size and share by region, types and application.

The “Paints and Coatings Market” report is analysed both at panoramic level and in-detail with analysis being supported with strong data in every instance to ensure both market companies and investors to identify market demand, competition conditions and formulate right market growth strategy.

The Paints and Coatings market report clarifies market overview with definitions and classification, product types, applications and industry chain structure. The Paints and Coatings market report also delivers the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type as following: Growth Rate by Applications, Global Paints and Coatings Capacity, Production (K Units), Global Paints and Coatings Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast.

About Paints and Coatings Market: Paint is defined as a paints material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect, decorated or add a specific feature to the surface on which it is deposited.

Scope of the Report:

The paint and coating industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in global and high-end products are mainly from America and Europe. The global paint and coating market will reach about 54346 K MT in 2018 from 43517 K MT in 2013. The average growth rate is about 4.54% during 2013-2018. Paint and coatinging production mainly focuses on China, taking about 39.59% of global market in 2017, followed by the Europe with about 19.10% share. Other regions keep growth rate about 7.77%.The main market players are PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams and Valspar.

Due to the impact of raw material prices, prices of paint and coating keep decreasing, although during this period increased slightly, but still cannot change the overall downward trend in prices, the average price from 3338 USD / MT in 2013 reduced to 3291 USD / MT in 2018.

The worldwide market for Paints and Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 218300 million US$ in 2024, from 178900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

Paints and Coatings Market report includes detailed profiles of key players with regional analysis and focus on opportunities and challenges faced by Paints and Coatings industry.Paints and Coatings Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar… and many more

Paints and Coatings market is segmented based on product type, applications along with geographical fragmentation including the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This Paints and Coatings report deals with major aspects including region-wise manufacture capacity, price, demand, supply chain, profit and loss, row material parameters and specifications, consumption, export and import details, growth rate from 2014 to 2018, and Paints and Coatings market structure.

Paints and Coatings Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Others

Detailed TOC of Global Paints and Coatings Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Paints and Coatings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Manufacturer 1

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Paints and Coatings Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Manufacturer 2

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Paints and Coatings Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……

3 Global Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Paints and Coatings Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Paints and Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Paints and Coatings Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Paints and Coatings Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Paints and Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

……..

12 Paints and Coatings Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Paints and Coatings Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 Paints and Coatings Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Paints and Coatings Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

…….

