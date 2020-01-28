Market Study Report LLC Adds a New Report on Global Image Recognition Market research to its online database. The report provides information on Industry Trends, Demand, Top Manufacturers, product, Material and Application and manufacturers.

Global Image Recognition Market is valued approximately at USD 22.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Request a sample of this premium report titled Global Image Recognition Market 2026 at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2456218?utm_source=Marketwatch-Ram

The image recognition refers to technologies that identify logos, places, people, building, objects, and several other variables in images. Mobile phones equipped with cameras are increasing creation of digital image and videos. Image recognition system uses the data shared by users through various platforms such as apps, social networks, and websites. The global Image Recognition market is categorized based on end-user as an uninterruptible power supply or backup in end use industries. This concept is used targeted advertising, smart photo libraries, toll booth monitoring, security surveillance, and systems for factory automation. The growth of the market can be mainly attributed to the rising demand for internet access and higher adoption of social media and web.

Increasing demand for data analytics and advanced machine learning among different verticals such as BFSI and retail, has increased the demand for technology. The capability of image recognition technology to recognize and identify people and objects in images and understand the context have led the market growth. Furthermore, high demand from datacenters is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, facial recognition technology is anticipated to witness an expandable growth over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Image Recognition market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing production of high mobile computing platform in the field of digital shopping and e-commerce activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, increasing industrial activities and demand for data analytics would create lucrative growth prospects for the Image Recognition market across Asia-Pacific region.



Request a discount on standard prices of this premium report titled Global Image Recognition Market 2026 at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/2456218?utm_source=Marketwatch-Ram





Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Image Recognition Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Image Recognition Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Image Recognition Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Image Recognition Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Image Recognition Market, by Deployment Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Image Recognition Market, by Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Image Recognition Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Image Recognition Market Dynamics

3.1. Image Recognition Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Image Recognition Market Industry Analysis

4.1. PorteraEUR s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to PorteraEUR s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Image Recognition Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Image Recognition Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Image Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Image Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Code Recognition

5.4.2. Digital Image Processing

5.4.3. Facial Recognition

5.4.4. Object Recognition

5.4.5. Pattern Recognition

5.4.6. Optical Character Recognition

Chapter 6. Global Image Recognition Market, by Component

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Image Recognition Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Image Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Image Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hardware

6.4.2. Software

6.4.3. Services

Chapter 7. Global Image Recognition Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Image Recognition Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Image Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Image Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Scanning & Imaging

7.4.2. Security & Surveillance

7.4.3. Image Search

7.4.4. Augmented Reality

7.4.5. Marketing & Advertising

Chapter 8. Global Image Recognition Market, by Deployment Type

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Image Recognition Market by Deployment Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Image Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Image Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. On-Premises

8.4.2. Cloud

Chapter 9. Global Image Recognition Market, by Industry

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Image Recognition Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Image Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

9.4. Image Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

9.4.2. Media & Entertainment

9.4.3. Retail & Consumer Goods

9.4.4. IT & Telecom

9.4.5. Government

9.4.6. Healthcare

9.4.7. Transportation & Logistics

9.4.8. Others

Chapter 10. Global Image Recognition Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 12. Research Process

Questions? Get them answered via https://www.marketstudyreport.com/enquiry-before-buying/2456218?utm_source=Marketwatch-Ram



About Us:



Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.



Contact Us:



Market Study Report



4 North Main Street,



Selbyville, Delaware 19975



USA



Phone: 1-302-273-0910



US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150



Email: [email protected]



Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com



Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog

The post Image Recognition Market 2019 |Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2026 appeared first on America News Hour.