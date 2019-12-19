NEWS »»»
This report studies the global Medical Cyclotron market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
This report studies the global Medical Cyclotron Market analyses and researches the Medical Cyclotron development status and forecast in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.
Medical Cyclotron is a cyclotron that is a type of compact particle accelerator used to produce quantities of radioactive isotopes called positron emitters. Stable, non-radioactive isotopes are put into the cyclotron which accelerates charged particles to high energy in a magnetic field. The stable isotopes then react with a beam to form radioactive isotopes, which are then taken from the cyclotron, transformed into positron-emitting radiopharmaceuticals (PERs) within the facility’s laboratories and are delivered to nuclear medicine where they are used for imaging procedures. Cyclotrons are a clean nuclear technology and create very little radioactive waste as a result of their operation.
The leading manufactures mainly are IBA, GE, Siemens, Sumitomo and ACSI. IBA is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 18% in 2016. The next is GE and Siemens.
There are mainly two type product of medical cyclotron market: low energy medical cyclotron and high energy medical cyclotron. High energy medical cyclotron accounts the largest proportion.
Geographically, the global medical cyclotron market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other. The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global medical cyclotron products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 31% in 2016. The next is Europe and North America.
TheGlobal Medical Cyclotron market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Medical Cyclotron market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Major Medical Cyclotron market competition by top manufacturers:
The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Medical Cyclotron market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Medical Cyclotron market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into:
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:
The study objectives of this report are:
