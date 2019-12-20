Butylene Glycol report gives insights from marketing channel, market size, volume and value, as well as forecast estimation (2019-2025) and providing in-depth analysis for new competitors or exists competitors in the Butylene Glycol industry.

Butylene Glycol Market report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Butylene Glycol Industry. This report accurately estimates market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets.

Butylene GlycolMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Kyowa Hakko Europe

Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy

Oxea

Daicel Corporation

Godavari Biorefineries

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Butylene Glycol is a colorless organic alcohol liquid. It is used as skin conditioner, a solvent and product thinning agent in the formulation of eye and facial makeup, hair and bath products personal cleanliness products, fragrances, shaving and skin care products. Butylene Glycol serves as a humectant to hydrate the skin and therefore it is used in many beauty products that includes lotions, sunscreens, creams, moisturizers and cosmetics.

The drivers for this market include changing social structure and attitude and increasing mobility. Also, increasing awareness of beauty products by way of aggressive advertising along with free samples provided for first time use is further driving the growth of cosmetic industry, thereby driving butylene glycol market. Women no longer reserve the use of cosmetics for special occasions rather it has become a regular part of everyday routine. All these factors are driving the growth of butylene glycol market during the forecast period

The global Butylene Glycol market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Butylene Glycol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Butylene Glycol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Butylene Glycol in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Butylene Glycol manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Butylene Glycol Market Segment by Type covers:

Laboratory Grade

Industry Grade

Others

Butylene Glycol Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Cosmetics

Food Additive

Industrial

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Butylene Glycol market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Butylene Glycol market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Butylene Glycol market.

