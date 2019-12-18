Oil Sands 2020 Market Worldwide Research Report distinguishes huge patterns and factors driving or hindering the market development and additionally it offers nitty gritty examination of Market Size, Share, Growth, Future prospects, key players execution and openings in the Market.

Global "Oil Sands Market" 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Oil Sands industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Oil Sands market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Oil Sands market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Oil Sands in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Oil Sands market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

The Global Oil Sands market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Oil Sands market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Oil Sands manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Oil Sands Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across130 pagesand provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Oil Sands market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Suncor Energy

Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL)

Cenovus Energy

ConocoPhillips

ExxonMobil

Shell

PetroChina

Athabasca Oil Corporation

MEG Energy

OSUM

Total

Sunshine Oilsands

CNOOC

BP

Marathon Oil

Devon Energy

Husky Energy

Chevron

PTTEP

Value Creation

Black Pearl Resources

Paramount Resources

Teck Resources Limited

Pengrowth Energy Corporation

Grizzly Oil Sands

KNOC

Japex

JX Nippon Oil and Gas

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Oil Sands market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Oil Sands volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil Sands market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Oil Sands market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Oil Sands Exploitation

Oil Sands Isolation

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Heavy Oil Refining

Asphalt Refining

Others

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Oil Sands Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil Sands

1.2 Oil Sands Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil Sands Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Oil Sands Exploitation

1.2.3 Oil Sands Isolation

1.3 Oil Sands Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oil Sands Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Heavy Oil Refining

1.3.3 Asphalt Refining

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Oil Sands Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Oil Sands Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Oil Sands Market Size

1.5.1 Global Oil Sands Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oil Sands Production (2014-2025)



2 Global Oil Sands Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oil Sands Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Oil Sands Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Oil Sands Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Oil Sands Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Oil Sands Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oil Sands Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Oil Sands Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion



3 Global Oil Sands Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Oil Sands Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Oil Sands Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Oil Sands Production

3.4.1 North America Oil Sands Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Oil Sands Production

3.5.1 Europe Oil Sands Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Oil Sands Production

3.6.1 China Oil Sands Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Oil Sands Production

3.7.1 Japan Oil Sands Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)



4 Global Oil Sands Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Oil Sands Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Oil Sands Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Oil Sands Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Oil Sands Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Oil Sands Consumption (2014-2019)



5 Global Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Oil Sands Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Oil Sands Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Oil Sands Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Oil Sands Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)



6 Global Oil Sands Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Oil Sands Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Oil Sands Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)



7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil Sands Business

7.1 Suncor Energy

7.1.1 Suncor Energy Oil Sands Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Oil Sands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Suncor Energy Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL)

7.2.1 Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL) Oil Sands Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Oil Sands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL) Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Cenovus Energy

7.3.1 Cenovus Energy Oil Sands Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Oil Sands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Cenovus Energy Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ConocoPhillips

7.4.1 ConocoPhillips Oil Sands Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Oil Sands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ConocoPhillips Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ExxonMobil

7.5.1 ExxonMobil Oil Sands Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Oil Sands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ExxonMobil Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Shell

7.6.1 Shell Oil Sands Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Oil Sands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Shell Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 PetroChina

7.7.1 PetroChina Oil Sands Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Oil Sands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 PetroChina Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Athabasca Oil Corporation

7.8.1 Athabasca Oil Corporation Oil Sands Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Oil Sands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Athabasca Oil Corporation Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 MEG Energy

7.9.1 MEG Energy Oil Sands Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Oil Sands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 MEG Energy Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 OSUM

7.10.1 OSUM Oil Sands Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Oil Sands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 OSUM Oil Sands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Total

7.12 Sunshine Oilsands

7.13 CNOOC

7.14 BP

7.15 Marathon Oil

7.16 Devon Energy

7.17 Husky Energy

7.18 Chevron

7.19 PTTEP

7.20 Value Creation

7.21 Black Pearl Resources

7.22 Paramount Resources

7.23 Teck Resources Limited

7.24 Pengrowth Energy Corporation

7.25 Grizzly Oil Sands

7.26 KNOC

7.27 Japex

7.28 JX Nippon Oil and Gas



8 Oil Sands Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oil Sands Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oil Sands

8.4 Oil Sands Industrial Chain Analysis



9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Oil Sands Distributors List

9.3 Oil Sands Customers



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors



………………………Continued

