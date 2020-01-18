AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market 2019 research report categorizes the global AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

Scope of the Report:

Passenger screening systems currently used in airports involve metal-detection portals for screening passengers and x-ray imaging systems, along with chemical and narcotic detection systems used in some airports. The study includes all these systems used for the screening of people only. Cargo and baggage screening systems are not included in the study.

Market Overview:

The airport passenger screening systems market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, 2019 and 2024, to reach a market value of USD 5 billion, by 2024.

The rising number of terrorist and hostile activities around the world are making countries around the world increase their customs and border security. In this regard, airport security has become a matter of concern, thereby, acting as a driver for airport passenger screening systems.

The number of travelers opting for air travel is increasing at a rapid pace, making it difficult for airports to handle a vast inflow of passengers. Also, an increasing number of passengers means that the security measures that need to be taken should also increase, which demands more investments in passenger screening systems.

Narcotic and chemical trace detectors are easing the way airport security agencies are handling detection. Improvements in technology have made it possible to detect a wide range of substances with greater accuracy, speed, and reliability, than ever before.

Top Key Players of AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market Report Are:

OSI Systems Inc.

Analogic Corporation

C.E.I.A. SpA

Agilent Technologies

Garrett Electronics Inc.

NuctechÂSystems Ltd

Kromek

L

3 Technologies Inc.

Vanderlande Industries BV

Leidos

Smiths Group

Autoclear LLC

Key Market Trends:



Advanced Imaging Technology Scanner Segment Expected to have a High Growth Rate during the Forecast Period



Metal detectors dominate the airport passenger screening systems market, as of 2018. Metal detectors are currently the most widely used ones in all airports, across the world. Full body scanners are banned in certain countries, due to privacy issues, which led to the development of advanced imaging technology, which is an advanced body scanner. Body scanners based on advanced imaging techniques are costly and are currently replacing the full body and metal detectors in several airports. Hence, the advanced imaging technology scanner segment is likely to experience maximum growth during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period



The North America region held the major share, in terms of revenue, in 2018, due to a large number of airports and related infrastructure in the region. But during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to experience major growth, mainly due to the modernization of the existing airport facilities and construction of new airports, majorly in India, China, and some countries in Southeast Asia, like Vietnam and Thailand.





Detailed TOC of AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Metal Detectors

5.1.2 Full Body Scanners

5.1.3 Advanced Imaging Technology

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Spain

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.3 South Africa

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 OSI Systems Inc.

6.2.2 Analogic Corporation

6.2.3 C.E.I.A. SpA

6.2.4 Agilent Technologies

6.2.5 Garrett Electronics Inc.

6.2.6 NuctechÂSystems Ltd

6.2.7 Kromek

6.2.8 L-3 Technologies Inc.

6.2.9 Vanderlande Industries BV

6.2.10 Leidos

6.2.11 Smiths Group

6.2.12 Autoclear LLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

