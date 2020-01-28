AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Factoring' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Factoring is an alternative source of financing for MSMEs. The market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing investments in Block chain technology by governments and technological advancement. Factoring is applicable for bills counting, receivables financing and others. There has been significant rise in Asia factoring market with figure stood up to 13% in 2018, the future for factoring looks promising. This result in rising integration of Block chain in BFSI platforms and escalating need for functional consumer and commercial credit information may trigger demand and help in industry expansion. According to AMA, the Global Factoring market is expected to see growth rate of 11.4%

Some Players from Research Coverage: <Company Names>

BNP Paribas (France)

Deutsche Factoring Bank (Germany)

Eurobank (Greece)

HSBC Group (United Kingdom)

Mizuho Financial Group (Japan)

1st PMF Bancorp (United Kingdom)

Aldemore Invoice Finance (United Kingdom)

American Receivable (United Kingdom)

Bibby Financial Services (United Kingdom)

Capital Plus (United States)

Charter Capital (India)

RBS Invoice Finance (United Kingdom)

Riviera Finance (United States)

Universal Funding (United States)

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Domestic Factoring, International Factoring)

Application (Micro, Large Enterprises (BFSI, Financial institutions), Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs))

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Introduction of block chain in factoring market.

Growing popularity in emerging countries

Market Growth Drivers: Increase in Demand of factoring due to Alternative Source of Financing Boost the Market.

Rapid Demand Due to Provision of Capital Loans that Fuelled up the Factoring Market.

Restraints: Fraud Risk Associated with Factoring.

Restrict the Scope of other Borrowing Such as Book Debts.

Opportunities: Increasing Awareness among the Customers that leads to Grow the Factoring Market.

Technological Advancements Such as Payments through Invoices Expected to Boost the Market

Challenges: Limitation on the Speed Level of Factoring are Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Content (TOC):

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

.....

Executive Summary

Global Factoring Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape - Insights on Market Development Scenario

Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc] Global Factoring Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025) Market Size by Type

Global Factoring Revenue by Type

Global Factoring Volume by Type

Global Factoring Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Factoring Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

