The global solar products industry is about to hit 1000 billion dollars and CRMDialer brings an all in one CRM solutions platform to empower solar businesses around the world that supply sales, distribution, and installation services, in an effort to make sure merchants get a chance to apply the cutting edge Solar CRM Software technology in an affordable way to grow their solar business. The platform is designed to help businesses on all aspects of their services like marketing, sales, invoicing, payments, reports, management and follow-ups, and more.

For small scale solar businesses, it's hard to do customer relationship management with the manual way of processing. CRMDialer brings an all in one platform to manage leads through sales completion. In an industry with such tight competition where time is of the essence to install as many new solar customers as possible, no solar company can afford to waste even a single lead. CRMDialer offers powerful lead management functionality by providing your sales team with the best possible opportunity to turn each lead into a paying customer.

With the Solar CRM Software developed by CRMDialer, even the independent or family-run businesses can leverage the same level of complexity and CRM technologies used by the leading solar products provider firms. The platform has advanced lead management ensures sales reps have full situational awareness on every lead, built-in payment processing allows sales associates to send invoices and allow customers to pay through credit card and ACH with a low fee guarantee and eSignature to allow contract documents to be handled right from within the software.

To grow a solar business regardless of the size, one will need an efficient solar CRM solution that will take care of all the management needs. CRMDialer helps to maximize revenue, keep overhead low, and ensure that merchants are given powerful solutions to manage their leads, automate key processes and track results. The most important thing with CRMDialer is it can be customized to suit any particular solar business requirements. CRMDialer also offers real-time website visitor tracking, providing agents with information on what products and services a lead has shown interest in before making the first call. The platform enables the sales team to do it all from a single platform, minimizing wasted time and opening up more of the day for activities that bring in revenues.

More details about CRMDialer's Solar CRM Software technology can be found at https://www.crmdialer.com/solar-crm-software/

Media contact information:

Company: CRMDialer

Website: https://www.crmdialer.com

Email: [email protected]