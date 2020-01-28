Live-streamers on SatsHi are paid in real-time with bitcoins at zero transaction fee

JANUARY 26, 2020 New York, NY SatsHi, the world’s first live streaming platform with a built-in bitcoin tipping feature, has officially launched today.



At the heart of SatsHi’s design is the need to create a reliable streaming platform that accepts the most widely accepted cryptocurrency: bitcoin. However, SatsHi is more than just a platform where users can earn money. In today’s fast-paced digital world, SatsHi bridges the hole between going viral and protecting users’ privacy from potential security risks.



The new video platform distinguishes itself from other tech giants for leveraging on Blockstack technology to create a decentralized and secure encrypted bitcoin storage space. This feature ensures that users retain full control over their personal data, thus maintaining their security and freedom in today’s digitalized world.



“Maintaining online privacy means protecting your data from being stolen or accessed by an unknown third party. It is, therefore, a good habit to hide your personal information, and to facilitate this further, we created a web app that protects your digital footprint while simultaneously keeping up with the new digital economy,” says Mr. Thiago Maques, founder of SatsHi.



This revolutionary approach is a game-changer for video uploaders, who can now be tipped by their fans while safely live-streaming themselves. To withdraw their earnings, SatsHi uses Bitcoin’s Lightning Network technology, which ensures fast and secure transactions at zero fees.



Talking about SatsHi’s policy of not interfering or taking any percentage from the cryptocurrency deposits between users, Maques says: “Live-streamers invest a lot of their time and energy to create quality content for their fans, they deserve their hard-earned bitcoins without having to pay service fees,” concluded Maques.



ENDS



For more information about SatsHi and how users protect their privacy and earn bitcoins, please email [email protected]



Notes to the editor:



SatsHi is the world’s first web app that lets people earn bitcoins by live-streaming themselves. Using Blockstack latest technology to create a secure and encrypted storage space, SatsHi is a reliable platform where users have control over their personal data to protect their privacy.



More information can be found at https://satshi.tv/ or on our Twitter page @SatsHiTv.



Press Contact:



Mr. Thiago Maques

Founder and CEO of SatsHi

Email: [email protected]