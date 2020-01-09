Building Envelope Market share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Global “Building Envelope Market” (2020-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Building Envelope Industry report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. This report categorizes the market based on market overview, regions, analysis by types and applications, market dynamics and manufacturers profiles.

About Building Envelope

The global Building Envelope report delivers a complete outlook of the market while explaining changing market dynamics, deployments, value chain and market dynamic forces, and restraining factors of the Building Envelope Industry.

Building Envelope Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Saint-Gobain

Etex Corp

GAF

Owens Corning

Yuanda China

Kingspan Group

JiangHong Group

Knauf Insulation

Rockwool International

Dow

National Gypsum

Huntsman

Henkel

3M

Johns Manville

H.B. Fuller

Armstrong

Bostik

DOW CORNING

Sika

Geographical Analysis of Building Envelope Market:

This report focuses on the Building Envelope in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Building Envelope Market Segment by Types, covers:

Liquid Coatings

Gypsum Board

Construction Glass Curtain Wall

Thermal Insulation Materials

OtherIn 2018, the others’ market share was the biggest part with 34% of market share.

Building Envelope Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial BuildingThe residential building holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 79% of the market share.

Scope of Report:

The global Building Envelope market is valued at 145130 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 166190 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Building Envelope.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Building Envelope market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Building Envelope market by product type and applications/end industries.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Building Envelope product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Building Envelope, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Building Envelope in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Building Envelope competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Building Envelope breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Building Envelope market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Building Envelope sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Some major points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building Envelope Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Building Envelope Production

2.2 Building Envelope Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

4 Building Envelope Production by Regions

4.1 United States

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Japan

4.5 Other Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Building Envelope Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global Building Envelope Revenue by Type

6.3 Building Envelope Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Building Envelope Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global Building Envelope Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Building Envelope Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Company Description

8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Building Envelope

8.3 Building Envelope Product Description

Continued..

