3D printed surgical models are used in preoperative planning that allows preadaptation of surgical instruments and enhance the three-dimensional perception of the planned operation, thus improving precision and shortening operative time.

Key Players in the Industry listed below:

3D Systems, Inc.

EnvisionTEC

Materialise N.V.

Stratasys Ltd.

GPI Prototype

Renishaw

Concept Laser

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Joimax

Market Segments by Type:

Cardiac Surgery

Gastroenterology Endoscopy of Esophageal

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Surgical Oncology

Transplant Surgery

Market Segments by Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with 3D Printed Surgical Models market trends, sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

