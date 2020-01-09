The global data annotation tool market was valued at US$ 319.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1816.9 Mn by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of data annotation in BFSI sectors driving data annotation tool market. In this data-driven world, Data Annotation has become vital in the decision-making processes in the Banking and Financial Services Industry. Investment banking and other businesses wherein, real-time information is used, volume, as well as the velocity of data, has become critical factors. Also, Data Analytics comes into the picture in cases like this when the sheer volume and size of the data is beyond the capability of traditional databases to collect.

Top Key Players

The key players operating in the global data annotation tool market includes Innodata, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Inc., CloudApp, Playment Inc. amongst others.

Key Findings:

North America dominated the global data annotation tool market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. The Video segment accounted for the highest share of 32.4% in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The Linux segment accounted for the highest share of 46.93% in 2018 and is expected to dominate the data annotation tool market during the forecast period.

market during the forecast period. The IT and telecom segment accounted for the highest share of 25.08% in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Today, data labelling practices have made the monitoring and evaluation of vast amounts of client data including personal and security information by Banks and other financial organizations much simpler. Banking may include core banking, retail, private, corporate, investment, cards and the like. Financial Services may include stock-broking, payment gateways, mutual funds etc. Data Sciences is allowing the BFSI industry to reach out to new markets and offer novel products and services through efficient delivery channels. Also, data security and availability of information updates is critical to the banking and insurance business, mandating high network uptime, rapid fault detection and quick problem resolution. The banking and financial industry is also booming in terms of data curing and enrichment, in turn driving the data annotation tool market.

Recent News:

In 2019, iMerit announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide data labeling services to customers with Amazon SageMaker Ground Truth, a new capability of Amazon SageMaker that makes it easy for customers to efficiently and accurately label the datasets required for training ML systems.

In 2019, G2Crowd has announced CloudApp as a leader in customer satisfaction in its spring 2019 review.

In 2019, Cogito Announces Strategic Reseller Partnership with Concentrix.

In 2019, Cogito Appoints Jim Nystrom to Chief Sales Officer.

In 2018, Cogito Announces Its Cogito Dialog App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace.

In 2018, Crowdflux Technology Pvt. Ltd. announced that it has received INR 10 million in funding.

