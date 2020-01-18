Industry Research.Co has announced the release of a new report on the global Computational Biology market. The report provides a thorough outlook of the market's probable future growth trajectory over the forecast period (2019-2024) based on a solid review of the market's historical statistics and growth drivers.

Scope of the Report:

Computational biology uses biological data for developing algorithms to understand biological systems and relationships.

Market Overview:

The global computational biology market was valued at USD 2,327.06 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 6,790.06 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 19.54%. Factors that are responsible for the growth of the market include increase in bioinformatics research, increasing number of clinical studies in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics, and growth of drug designing and disease modeling.

Bioinformatics is recognized as part of the essential knowledge base of numerous career paths in biomedical research and healthcare. The field of bioinformatics and computational biology has gone through a number of transformations over the past 15 years, establishing itself as a key component of new biology. The use of bioinformatics tools in life sciences has become necessary to analyze experimental data. The huge amounts of data pose a challenge for the biological community, as most biologists are not familiar with informatics and statistical interpretation. An interdisciplinary collaboration was started with an aim to address the need for biologists to understand biological data.

Recent improvements in bioinformatics include capacity-building through activities, such as research funding and training opportunities. Increased funding in bioinformatics is helping in creating more advancements in the field of computational biology.

Computational Biology market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Computational Biology market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Top Key Players of Computational Biology Market Report Are:

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE

Certara

Chemical Computing Group ULC

Compugen Ltd

Rosa and Co. LLC

Genedata AG

Insilico Biotechnology AG

Leadscope Inc.

Nimbus Discovery LLC

Strand Life Sciences

Schrodinger

Simulation Plus Inc.

Computational Biology Market Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Computational Biology Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Market Trends:



Commercial Sub-segment is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the End User Segment



In the end user segment of the market, the commercial sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.87% during the forecast period.



Computational biology has a wide range of applications in the fields of genomics, proteomics, pharmacogenomics, and drug discovery. For drug discovery and clinical trials, many companies approach third-party services, who have to maintain computational biology setups for carrying out various drug discovery processes. Many third-party services and small laboratories that maintain computational biology setups are expected to gain huge profits, as they successfully reduce the overall time needed for drug discovery and various other scientific experiments.



The software and databases are relatively costlier, and the cost of drug discovery processes vary across countries, which makes many industries opt for outsourcing, thereby, leading to an increased demand for small laboratories and other commercial companies. Hence, with the increase in bioinformatics research, the increasing number of clinical studies in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics, and the growth of drug designing, disease modeling, and personalized medicine, the demand for computational biology for commercial purposes is expected to increase, thereby, driving the market during the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



North America currently dominates the market for computational biology and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is the leading nation in the field of synthetic biology, which is an emerging discipline involving the creation, control, and reprogramming of biological systems. Since 2005, the US government has channeled more than USD 1 billion for the development of computational biology and synthetic biology. The annual average expenditure for the development of computational biology, by the US government, has been estimated to be USD 140 million.



The overall market for computational biology in the United States is scheduled to grow manifold, over the forecast period, primarily due to high expenditure in drug development endeavors (highest in the world).





Computational Biology Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important RandD (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Computational Biology Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Computational Biology Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Computational Biology Devices by analyzing trends?

Detailed TOC of Computational Biology Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Bioinformatics Research

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies in Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacokinetics

4.2.3 Growth of Drug Designing and Disease Modeling

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Trained Professionals

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Cellular and Biological Simulation

5.1.1.1 Computational Genomics

5.1.1.2 Computational Proteomics

5.1.1.3 Pharmacogenomics

5.1.1.4 Other Cellular and Biological Simulations (Transcriptomics/Metabolomics)

5.1.2 Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling

5.1.2.1 Target Identification

5.1.2.2 Target Validation

5.1.2.3 Lead Discovery

5.1.2.4 Lead Optimization

5.1.3 Preclinical Drug Development

5.1.3.1 Pharmacokinetics

5.1.3.2 Pharmacodynamics

5.1.4 Clinical Trials

5.1.4.1 Phase I

5.1.4.2 Phase II

5.1.4.3 Phase III

5.1.5 Human Body Simulation Software

5.2 By Tool

5.2.1 Databases

5.2.2 Infrastructure (Hardware)

5.2.3 Analysis Software and Services

5.3 By Service

5.3.1 In-house

5.3.2 Contract

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Academics

5.4.2 Industry

5.4.3 Commercial

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE

6.1.2 Certara

6.1.3 Chemical Computing Group ULC

6.1.4 Compugen Ltd

6.1.5 Rosa and Co. LLC

6.1.6 Genedata AG

6.1.7 Insilico Biotechnology AG

6.1.8 Leadscope Inc.

6.1.9 Nimbus Discovery LLC

6.1.10 Strand Life Sciences

6.1.11 Schrodinger

6.1.12 Simulation Plus Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

