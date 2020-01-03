Neobanking Industry Global Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers and technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, deployment models, opportunities and forecast to 2025.

Global market for neobanking is expected to witness substantial growth during the predicted period due to the increasing consumer demand for convenience across the banking industry. In addition, benefits such as automated products provided by the neobanking platforms and easy and simple process of financial transactions and account opening by the neobanking platform have significantly changed the way of neobanks from the traditional banks; this is one of the major factors contributing to the global neobanking market growth. Furthermore, neobanking websites have a user-friendly platform which is specially designed to defend cyberattacks and enhance online ecosystems. In addition, the neobanks can address the banking network as well as easily detect cyberattacks.

About Neobanking:

Neobanking is one of the ideal banking technologies which offer improved services to consumers for online banking. Furthermore, neobanks are highly competing with conventional banks in terms of offering improved consumer experiences. On the other hand, financial security authenticity, as well as factors, is some of the major factors which are likely to restrain the growth of the global neobanking market.

The global neobanking market segmentation can be done depending on the various factors such as application, account type, and geographical region. In terms of account type, the global neobanking market is segregated into the savings account as well as a business account. Among these, the business segment is accounted for the highest global neobanking market share in the year 2018 as it offers a huge number of business-related services like transaction management, credit management, asset management, as well as investment management. According to the application, the global neobanking market is fragmented into enterprises, personal, and many others. Out of these, enterprises are hugely adopting neobanking platforms because such platforms offer better management of an enterprise’s payment, collection, and many others.

The neobanking market is expected to grow due to the exponential use of technology by the customer and the increasing access to online content in the banking sector. Neobanks offer various features such as profitability, higher interest rates and the convenience of the customer to open an account faster and easier.

In terms of geographical landscape, the global neobanking market is segregated into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Out of these, the Europe region is accounted for the largest global neobanking market share in 2018, due to the development of the huge number of innovative technologies as well as early adoption of new technologies. The companies are highly focusing on making partnerships and launching product platforms to increase their market position. Fidor Bank, Deutsche Bank, MYBANK, CBC, Agricultural Bank of China, Toscana, HSBC Group, Citigroup, Inc., Webank, Inc. are some of the major service providers of the global neobanking market.

Currently, the main trends defining the market landscape are customer engagement with technology and the growth of data accessibility. Over the past decade, customer engagement in technology has increased significantly due to the heavy use of mobile applications to purchase goods and access online content in the banking industry.

