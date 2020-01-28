New York, January 28, 2020: The Global Non Destructive testing market is projected to reach US$ 24.0 Billion By 2024, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2024.

You can browse full report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/non-destructive-testing-ndt-market

Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market is viewed as an essential need in commercial ventures, for example, in aviation industry, oil and gas industry, petroleum industry, and in construction sector. Developments in the NDT equipment market have expanded economically after the presentation of cutting edge X-ray equipment, for example, micro focus X-ray apparatuses, integrated X-ray tubes, glass X-ray tubes with window, radiation protected X-ray tools, etc.

Additionally, the forecast period offers huge potential growth for technologies such as computed tomography, phased array ultrasonic testing, and data management tools as these techniques are more efficient in terms of deriving accurate results.

This report provides qualitative and quantitative information about the global NDT market. It identifies the market application gaps, emerging technologies, the need for new product launches, and high potential geographic regions and countries. It also provides a segmentation of the market, tracking the market size, market share, revenue projections, and financial portfolio, covering a broad spectrum of the different methods, end-user, applications, and techniques of NDT industry.

Who should buy this report?

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Automotive Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Power Plants

NDT Equipment Manufacturers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Software Solution Providers

Component Suppliers

Turbine Manufacturers

Ship Hull Manufacturers etc.

The Non Destructive Testing NDT Market has been segmented as below:

The Non Destructive Testing NDT Market is segmented on the Basis of Method Type, End-User Type, Technique Type, Application Type and Geographical Analysis. By Method Type this market is segmented on the basis of Ultrasonic testing, Radiography testing , Liquid Penetrant testing , Magnetic particle testing , Eddy-current testing and Visual inspection. By End-User Type this market is segmented on the basis of Oil & gas industry, Aerospace & Defense industry, Automotive industry, Infrastructure Industry and Power generation industry.

By Technique Type this market is segmented on the basis of Surface Examination technique, Volumetric Examination Technique, Condition Monitoring technique, Integrity Examination technique and Other non-destructive techniques. By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Flaw detection , Leak detection, Dimensional measurement, Estimation of physical properties, Chemical Composition Determination and Stress & Structure Analysis. By Geographical Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of G7 Nations, BRICS and Rest of the World.G7 Nations is segmented into U.S, Canada, Japan, Italy, France, Germany and U.K. BRICS is segmented into Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and U.K..Rest of the World is segmented into South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Others.

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes the NDT market into the following segments and sub-segments:

Over the past few years, demand for Non Destructive Testing (NDT) services has expanded rapidly. As the US economy has recovered from the depths of the recession and as a result of it corporate profit margins have expanded and fueled capital expenditure. NDT sector will get future boost from the growing technological innovation and as a result NDT services will become more cost effective and efficient for end users.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/non-destructive-testing-ndt-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Non-Destructive Testing Market, By Method

8 Non-Destructive Testing Market, By Technique

9 Non-Destructive Testing Market, By Application

10 Non-Destructive Testing Market, By Component

11 Non-Destructive Testing Market, By End User

12 Non-Destructive Testing Market, By Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Brand Analysis

13.3 Market Share Analysis

13.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

13.4.1 New Product Launches

13.4.2 Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Agreements

13.4.3 Contracts

13.4.4 Expansions

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Financial Highlights

14.2 Olympus Corporation

14.3 Mistras Group, Inc.

14.4 Intertek Group PLC

14.5 SGS S.A.

14.6 GE Measurement & Control

14.7 Nikon Metrology, Inc.

14.8 Ashtead Technology, Inc.

14.9 Sonatest Ltd.

14.10 Bosello High Technology S.R.L.

14.11 Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Other Chemical and Materials Related Research Report:

Pest Control Services Market to Cross US$ 22 Billion Globally by 2026

Oxygenated Solvents Market is Worth US$ 32 Billion By 2022

Non woven Fabrics Market is Expected to Exceed US$ 34 Billion By 2022

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/

Source: http://heraldkeeper.com