Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends & Opportunities During the Forecast Period, 2020-2025
New York, January 28, 2020: The Global Non Destructive testing market is projected to reach US$ 24.0 Billion By 2024, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2024.
You can browse full report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/non-destructive-testing-ndt-market
Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market is viewed as an essential need in commercial ventures, for example, in aviation industry, oil and gas industry, petroleum industry, and in construction sector. Developments in the NDT equipment market have expanded economically after the presentation of cutting edge X-ray equipment, for example, micro focus X-ray apparatuses, integrated X-ray tubes, glass X-ray tubes with window, radiation protected X-ray tools, etc.
Additionally, the forecast period offers huge potential growth for technologies such as computed tomography, phased array ultrasonic testing, and data management tools as these techniques are more efficient in terms of deriving accurate results.
This report provides qualitative and quantitative information about the global NDT market. It identifies the market application gaps, emerging technologies, the need for new product launches, and high potential geographic regions and countries. It also provides a segmentation of the market, tracking the market size, market share, revenue projections, and financial portfolio, covering a broad spectrum of the different methods, end-user, applications, and techniques of NDT industry.
Who should buy this report?
Aerospace & Defense Industry
Automotive Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Power Plants
NDT Equipment Manufacturers
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
Software Solution Providers
Component Suppliers
Turbine Manufacturers
Ship Hull Manufacturers etc.
The Non Destructive Testing NDT Market has been segmented as below:
The Non Destructive Testing NDT Market is segmented on the Basis of Method Type, End-User Type, Technique Type, Application Type and Geographical Analysis. By Method Type this market is segmented on the basis of Ultrasonic testing, Radiography testing , Liquid Penetrant testing , Magnetic particle testing , Eddy-current testing and Visual inspection. By End-User Type this market is segmented on the basis of Oil & gas industry, Aerospace & Defense industry, Automotive industry, Infrastructure Industry and Power generation industry.
By Technique Type this market is segmented on the basis of Surface Examination technique, Volumetric Examination Technique, Condition Monitoring technique, Integrity Examination technique and Other non-destructive techniques. By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Flaw detection , Leak detection, Dimensional measurement, Estimation of physical properties, Chemical Composition Determination and Stress & Structure Analysis. By Geographical Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of G7 Nations, BRICS and Rest of the World.G7 Nations is segmented into U.S, Canada, Japan, Italy, France, Germany and U.K. BRICS is segmented into Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and U.K..Rest of the World is segmented into South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Others.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the NDT market into the following segments and sub-segments:
Over the past few years, demand for Non Destructive Testing (NDT) services has expanded rapidly. As the US economy has recovered from the depths of the recession and as a result of it corporate profit margins have expanded and fueled capital expenditure. NDT sector will get future boost from the growing technological innovation and as a result NDT services will become more cost effective and efficient for end users.
Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/non-destructive-testing-ndt-market
Table of Contents
1 INTRODUCTION
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Non-Destructive Testing Market, By Method
8 Non-Destructive Testing Market, By Technique
9 Non-Destructive Testing Market, By Application
10 Non-Destructive Testing Market, By Component
11 Non-Destructive Testing Market, By End User
12 Non-Destructive Testing Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Brand Analysis
13.3 Market Share Analysis
13.4 Competitive Situations and Trends
13.4.1 New Product Launches
13.4.2 Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Agreements
13.4.3 Contracts
13.4.4 Expansions
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.1.1 Financial Highlights
14.2 Olympus Corporation
14.3 Mistras Group, Inc.
14.4 Intertek Group PLC
14.5 SGS S.A.
14.6 GE Measurement & Control
14.7 Nikon Metrology, Inc.
14.8 Ashtead Technology, Inc.
14.9 Sonatest Ltd.
14.10 Bosello High Technology S.R.L.
14.11 Fujifilm Holding Corporation
Other Chemical and Materials Related Research Report:
Pest Control Services Market to Cross US$ 22 Billion Globally by 2026
Oxygenated Solvents Market is Worth US$ 32 Billion By 2022
Non woven Fabrics Market is Expected to Exceed US$ 34 Billion By 2022
Media Contact
Company Name: Market Research Engine
Contact Person: John Bay
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-855-984-1862
Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/
Source: http://heraldkeeper.com