The analysts forecast the global waterproof tape market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.82% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global waterproof tape for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the waterproof tape sales volume and revenue.

Waterproof Tape Market Segmentation Analysis:

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global waterproof tape market are:

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Nitto Denko Corporation

Scapa Group plc

tesa SE

On the basis of type, the global waterproof tape market is segmented into:

- Acrylic based Waterproof Tape

- Silicone based Waterproof Tape

- Butyl based Waterproof Tape



Based on application, the waterproof tape market is segmented into:

- Construction

- Automotive

- Electrical and Electronics

- Healthcare

- Packaging

Geographically, the global Waterproof Tape market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional and country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Objective of the study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of global Waterproof Tape market.

To classify and forecast global Waterproof Tape market based on region, product, and application.

To identify drivers and challenges for global Waterproof Tape market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in global Waterproof Tape market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global Waterproof Tape market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global Waterproof Tape market.

The Waterproof Tape market report is valuable in providing responses to some critical demands that are important for the business stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of Waterproof Tape

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to Waterproof Tape

Detailed TOC of Global Waterproof Tape Market Outlook 2019-2024

1 Summary

2 List of Abbreviations

3 Scope of the Report

4 Market Research Methodology

5 Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

6 Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Waterproof Tape Market by Product 2014-2024

8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Global Waterproof Tape Market by Application 2014-2024

9 Drivers and Challenges

9.1 Market Growth Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Trends

10 Waterproof Tape Market in North America

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by Application

10.3 Market Segmentation by Country

11 Waterproof Tape Market in Europe

11.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation by Application

11.3 Market Segmentation by Country

12 Waterproof Tape Market in Asia-Pacific

12.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation by Application

12.3 Market Segmentation by Country

13 Waterproof Tape Market in MEA

13.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2 Market Segmentation by Application

13.3 Market Segmentation by Country

14 Waterproof Tape Market in South America

14.1 Market Size and Forecast

14.2 Market Segmentation by Application

14.3 Market Segmentation by Country

15 Key Vendor Analysis

