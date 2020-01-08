NEWS »»»
Recently published report on Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market by Orbis Research includes market overview, detailed literature on products, services and overall industry scenario by 2025. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications and key players Blackberry, Citrix Systems, Microsoft, Mobileiron, VMware and SAP.
Global Mobile Device Management market valued approximately USD 2.25 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Mobile Device Management provides an organization to control and manage and data security and network. Moreover, it provides mobile content management, mobile application management, and identity management. Mobile device management is centralized management of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablet, sub-notebooks with the help of software and hardware.
The key factors which gives growth to the market are increasing usage of smartphones and tablets rising productivity of both enterprises and employees, increasing security concerns to protect the data and requirement for MDM solutions to manage and coordinate various platforms with a one console however less adoption of Byod among businesses is the major restraining factor to the market growth.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Type:
Software
Service
Deployment:
Cloud
On-Premise
Industry Vertical:
Education
Management and Consulting
Banking and Financial Services
Healthcare
Retail
Transportation and Logistics
Government and Public Sector
Others
Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and medium-sized enterprises
Regions:
North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2015
Base year 2016
Forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market:
Blackberry, Citrix Systems, Microsoft, Mobileiron, VMware and SAP. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Major Point from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Research Methodology
Chapter 2. Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Industry Dynamics
Chapter 5. Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market by Type
Chapter 6. Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market by Deployment Type
Chapter 7. Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market by Organization Size.
Chapter 8. Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market by Vertical
Chapter 9. Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)
10.2. Top Market Strategies
10.3. Company Profiles
10.3.1. IBM
10.3.1.1. Overview
10.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
10.3.1.3. Product Summary
10.3.1.4. Recent Developments
10.3.2. Blackberry
10.3.3. Microsoft
10.3.4. Mobileiron
10.3.5. VMware
10.3.6. Citrix Systems
10.3.7. Manageengine, A Division of Zoho Corporation
10.3.8. SAP
10.3.9. Sophos
10.3.10. Soti
