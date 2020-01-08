Recently published report on Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market by Orbis Research includes market overview, detailed literature on products, services and overall industry scenario by 2025. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications and key players Blackberry, Citrix Systems, Microsoft, Mobileiron, VMware and SAP.

Global Mobile Device Management market valued approximately USD 2.25 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Mobile Device Management provides an organization to control and manage and data security and network. Moreover, it provides mobile content management, mobile application management, and identity management. Mobile device management is centralized management of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablet, sub-notebooks with the help of software and hardware.

The key factors which gives growth to the market are increasing usage of smartphones and tablets rising productivity of both enterprises and employees, increasing security concerns to protect the data and requirement for MDM solutions to manage and coordinate various platforms with a one console however less adoption of Byod among businesses is the major restraining factor to the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

Software

Service

Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Industry Vertical:

Education

Management and Consulting

Banking and Financial Services

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Others

Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Regions:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market:

Blackberry, Citrix Systems, Microsoft, Mobileiron, VMware and SAP. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Major Point from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market by Type

Chapter 6. Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market by Deployment Type

Chapter 7. Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market by Organization Size.

Chapter 8. Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market by Vertical

Chapter 9. Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2. Top Market Strategies

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. IBM

10.3.1.1. Overview

10.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.3.1.3. Product Summary

10.3.1.4. Recent Developments

10.3.2. Blackberry

10.3.3. Microsoft

10.3.4. Mobileiron

10.3.5. VMware

10.3.6. Citrix Systems

10.3.7. Manageengine, A Division of Zoho Corporation

10.3.8. SAP

10.3.9. Sophos

10.3.10. Soti

