Compressed natural gas (CNG) (methane stored at high pressure) is a fuel which can be used in place of gasoline , diesel fuel and propane/LPG. CNG combustion produces fewer undesirable gases than the fuels mentioned above. It is safer than other fuels in the event of a spill, because natural gas is lighter than air and disperses quickly when released. Biomethane - cleaned up biogas from anaerobic digestion or landfills - can be used.

In recent years, the share of natural gas in the global energy mix has drastically increased. The compressed natural gas (CNG) is used widely in heavy duty transportation vehicles due to affordability and eco-friendliness. With the rise in the environmental issues such as climatic changes and depleting ozone layer many nations across the globe have started using CNG in power production.

The global Compressed Natural Gas market was valued at 16200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 48200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2019-2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Compressed Natural Gas Market Are:

National Iranian Gas Company

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Gazprom

NEOgas

Trillium CNG

China Natural Gas

Pakistan State Oil

J-W Power Company

GNVert

Compressed Natural Gas Market Report Segment by Types:

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

Unconventional Sources (CNG)

Compressed Natural Gas Market Report Segmented by Application:

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Buses

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Trucks

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of market in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

