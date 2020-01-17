The report “Global Potential Drug Therapy Market, By Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics, Protein/Peptide Therapeutics, Small Molecule Drugs, RNA Interference, Stem Cell Therapy, and Gene Therapy), By Application (Immunology, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Sales), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global potential drug therapy market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Growing prevalence of cancer disease is increasing the need for effective therapy to treat them which is the major factor driving growth of the global potential drug therapy market. In addition, various government initiatives and policies to provide fund for research and development is also propelling growth of the global market. Moreover, it is preferred by patients because of having less side-effect as compared to conventional treatments, thus boosting growth of the global market as they have very less side effects. Increasing demand of precision medicine which makes use of person's genes and proteins information to prevent, diagnose, and treat disease is also increasing growth of the global potential drug therapy market.

Key Highlights:

In July 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim has announced its acquisition with all shares of AMAL Therapeutics SA, a private Swiss biotechnology company focused on advancing first-in-class therapeutic cancer vaccines derived from its technology platform KISIMA and cancer immunotherapy.

In August 2019, Nektar Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb has announced U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation for Bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214) in combination with Opdivo(R) (nivolumab). Opdivo(R) is used for the treatment of patients with untreated advanced melanoma.

Key Market Insights from the report:

By drug type, the global potential drug therapy market is segmented into monoclonal antibody therapeutics, protein/peptide therapeutics, small molecule drugs, RNA interference, stem cell therapy, and gene therapy.

By application, the global potential drug therapy market is segmented into immunology, oncology, infectious diseases, and others.

By distribution channel, the global potential drug therapy market is bifurcated into drug stores, retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online sales.

By region, North America is dominated the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its position over the forecast period. This is attributed due to increased adoption of cancer therapy in this region. The U.S. holds majority of the market in the North American region, due to the rising prevalence of cancer in the country.

The prominent player operating in the global potential drug therapy market includes Bind Therapeutics, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Mayer Squibb, Celldex Therapeutics, Dendreon Corporation, Eli Lily, GalaxoSmithKline, Galena Biopharma, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

