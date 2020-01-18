Global Companion Diagnostics market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

The “Companion Diagnostics Market” 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Companion Diagnostics market is provided in detail in the report. Industry Research offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Companion Diagnostics market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of The Major Key Players of Companion Diagnostics Market Are:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies Inc.

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

Biomerieux SA

Qiagen NV

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

Scope of the Report:

Companion diagnostic tests provide information that is essential for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug or biological product. As per the , the market studied has been segmented by technology, indications, and geography. By technology, the market studied has been further segmented into immunohistochemistry, polymerase chain reaction, in-situ hybridization, real time-polymerase chain reaction, gene sequencing, and other technologies.

Market Overview:

The growth of the global companion diagnostics market can be attributed to the rising focus on personalized medicine and co-development of drug and diagnostic technologies. In addition, rising cases of adverse drug reactions related to drugs, due to the lack of efficacy, drive the need for companion diagnostics. One of the major factors driving the growth of the companion diagnostics market is the increasing demand for personalized medicines and awareness about the same among the population. With companies increasing their collaborations for better biomarkers and diagnostics, in order to focus on cost regulations, there has been significant number of opportunities for its applications in indications, like cancer, cardiovascular and neurological disorders, etc.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Companion Diagnostics Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Companion Diagnostics.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Companion Diagnostics market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Companion Diagnostics market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Companion Diagnostics market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Companion Diagnostics market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Companion Diagnostics market?

Key Market Trends:



In-situ Hybridization (ISH) Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period



In-situ hybridization (ISH), especially fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH), is a reliable, reproducible, sensitive, and accurate procedure, which is less affected by tissue fixation and analytical variables, in comparison to immunochemistry and other techniques. It offers the benefit of simultaneous evaluation of morphology and gene amplification. FISH has been the method of choice for use in companion diagnostics for several cancer therapies, such as trastuzumab, lapatinib, and criotinib, which have been already approved by FDA and other therapies, like everolimus, ridaforolimus, bicatulamide, TBD, and other drugs, that are yet to obtain regulatory approval.



The global market for in-situ hybridization in CDx is growing because of technological advancements, like the recent development of bright-field in-situ hybridization techniques, chromogenic in-situ hybridization (CISH), and the automated silver-enhanced in-situ hybridization (SISH) for the determination of gene status. Thus, considering the aforementioned factors, the ISH segment is expected to exhibit growth over the forecast period.



North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance



North America dominated the overall companion diagnostics market, with the United States emerging as the major contributor to the market. The use of companion diagnostics is taking up a central role as an important treatment decision tool for a number of oncology drugs, which is also reflected in the way the FDA classifies these assays in relation to risk. In the United States, companion diagnostic assays are classified as IVD class III products, which represents a high-risk category, and consequently, the highest level of regulatory control. Hence, owing to high healthcare technology adoption rates and increasing demand for personalized medicine, the market for companion diagnostics in the United States is expected to register a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.





Study objectives of Companion Diagnostics Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Companion Diagnostics market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global Companion Diagnostics market

Detailed TOC of Companion Diagnostics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Companies Promoting Personalized Medicine and Targeted Therapy as a New Treatment Option

4.2.2 Increasing Cases of Adverse Drug Reactions

4.2.3 Co-development of Drug and Diagnostic Technology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Drug Development and Associated Clinical Trials

4.3.2 Reimbursement Issues among Many Countries

4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

5.1.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.1.3 In-situ Hybridization (ISH)

5.1.4 Real-time PCR (RT-PCR)

5.1.5 Gene Sequencing

5.1.6 Other Technologies

5.2 By Indication

5.2.1 Lung Cancer

5.2.2 Breast Cancer

5.2.3 Colorectal Cancer

5.2.4 Leukemia

5.2.5 Melanoma

5.2.6 Other Indications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott

6.1.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.4 Biomerieux SA

6.1.5 Qiagen NV

6.1.6 Siemens Healthcare

6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.8 Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

