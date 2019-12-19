Smart TV Industry 2020 Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the market.

Smart TV Market 2020 report will help you take informed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The “Smart TV Market Research Report” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation in Consumer Durables and Apparel,Household Durables,Consumer Electronics Sector. It also gives you historical data for the past 5 years and forecast for the coming years, based on technological growth, consumption and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Smart TV Market. Industry researcher project Smart TV market was valued at USD 266.03 million and CAGR of 19.12% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing influence of digital media on smart TV advertising and marketing”.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the technological advances in TV resolution.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the threat from alternate products.About Smart TV Market

Smart TV refer to digital TVs with advanced functionalities, such as internet connectivity and storage capacity. 360 Market Update's smart TV market analysis considers sales from distribution channels including offline and online. Our analysis also considers the sales of smart TV in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments in traditional commerce resulting from globalization will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smart TV market report looks at factors such as technological advances in TV resolution, rising popularity of OTT content in smart TVs, and growing prominence of online sales. However, security and piracy concerns related to smart TVs, compliance costs related to adoption of GDPR in Europe, and threat from alternate products may hamper the growth of the smart TV industry over the forecast period.

Technological advances in TV resolution

Cable platforms and streaming service providers are broadcasting high-resolution content, which is creating growth opportunities for TV manufacturers to develop application loaded and high-resolution smart TVs. The rise in innovations in smart TV software and display resolutions will lead to the expansion of the global smart TV market at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.

The growing influence of digital media on smart TV advertising and marketing

Smart TV manufacturers are increasingly using digital media to market their products as it provides them a deep data insight. This helps vendors to improve the overall consumer viewing experience and expand their customer base. The growing use of digital tools is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global smart TV market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart TV manufacturers, that include Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and VIZIO Inc.

Also, the smart TV market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The report splits the global Smart TV market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The Smart TV Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis.

Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., VIZIO Inc.

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

