Scope of the Report:

Telemetry is the measurement and wireless data transmission of data from remote sources. Sensors measure physical data or electrical data that are converted into specific electrical voltages. Multiplexers combine these voltages with timing data into a single data stream for transmission to a remote receiver. At the reception, the data stream is separated into its original components and the data is displayed and processed according to user specifications.

In this report, the telemetry system used in the aerospace and defense sector has been studied. The report covers the various market dynamics on a regional and country basis. Aeronautical telemetry is used in military and commercial applications, like space exploration, rocketry, and flight testing, to enable real-time monitoring of environmental conditions in flying objects.

Market Overview:

The aerospace and defense telemetry market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period, 2019-2024, to reach a market value of USD 17.29 billion by 2024.

Growing usage of telemetry in military applications, like intercepted telemetry in guided missiles, land systems, armored vehicles, aircraft, marine ships, and UAVs is expected to augment the demand for telemetry during the forecast period.

Additionally, increase in defense spending due to various security threats imposed both externally and internally, increasing terrorist threats, the increasing interest of some nations toward world dominance, several border security issues, and volatile relations among nations are factors expected to support the growth of the concerned market.

Top Key Players of Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Report Are:

BAE Systems plc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Safran (ZODIAC Aerospace)

Cobham PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

Kongsberg Gruppen

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd

AstroNova Inc.

Curtiss

Wright Corporation

Leonardo SpA

Raytheon Company

Key Market Trends:



Satellite Segment projected to grow at a High Pace



Satellite telemetry is crucial for commercial as well as military flight test missions. These systems help in monitoring the data, which has been collected from onboard instrumentation over an RF link. Real-time data, as well as analysis of the data, has been proved to be crucial for the safety of the test pilots, and this requires a reliable high throughput link. Satellite communication is expected to witness a significant increase, primarily due to the growth in the usage of smart weapons as well as unmanned aerial vehicles. Also, missions, such as the launch of 104 satellites inside a single rocket by ISRO (India), will likely boost the satellite telemetry market's growth during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa expected to see the highest growth



Currently, North America dominates the aerospace and defense telemetry market, primarily due to high investment in the military and space sectors. However, the growth of Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific is expected to be higher during the forecast period. Political tensions between Gulf countries have forced them to increase their defense spending for equipment modernization. Saudi Arabia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar are revamping their commercial as well as military aviation sector. Demand for unmanned aerial vehicles is also high in the region. Such developments will likely generate demand for telemetry system in the region. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, like India, China, and Japan are investing huge amounts in modernizing their armed forces. The modernization programs are further boosted by the increasing defense spending from these countries, which collectively, has a positive impact on the growth of the market.





Detailed TOC of Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Radio

5.1.2 Satellite

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Defense

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Israel

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 BAE Systems plc

6.2.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.2.3 L3 Technologies, Inc.

6.2.4 Safran (ZODIAC Aerospace)

6.2.5 Cobham PLC

6.2.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2.7 Thales Group

6.2.8 Kongsberg Gruppen

6.2.9 Orbit Communications Systems Ltd

6.2.10 AstroNova Inc.

6.2.11 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

6.2.12 Leonardo SpA

6.2.13 Raytheon Company



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

