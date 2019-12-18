NEWS »»»
Coated paper is that type of paper which is coated with a polymer and provides numerous qualities to the paper namely surface gloss, absorbency, condensed ink, and others. It is widely used in the packaging and labeling industry, as it provides sharper and better images. Demand for coated paper has increased due to increase packaging industry. For instance, according to Assocham-Ey study, the market size of the country's packaging industry is expected to reach more than USD 72.6 billion by 2020. Hence, this data shows increasing usage of coated paper in the packaging industry is likely to be the prime driver for market growth.
Major Key Players in This Report Include,
Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd (Japan), Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), Asia Pulp & Paper (Indonesia), UPM-Kymmene Corp (Finland), Arjowiggins SAS (France), Burgo Group SpA (Italy), Ballarpur Industries Limited (India), Sappi Limited (South Africa) and NewPage Corporation (United States)
This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Coated Paper Market research report include SWOT analysis.
The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Coated Paper Market: Gloss Coated Paper, Matte Coated Paper, Dull finish Coated Paper, Others
Paper Type: Writing Paper, Baking Paper, Duplex Board, Synthetic Paper, Craft Paper, Others
Industry Vertical: Packaging Industry, Labeling Industry, Food Industry, Others
End Use: Food Wrapping Paper, Gift Wrapping Paper, Paper Cup Paper, Tracing Paper, Others
Coating Material: Silicone, Kaolinite, Polyethylene, PVC, Starch, Resin, Others
The regional analysis of Global Coated Paper Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Coated Paper Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Coated Paper market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Coated Paper Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Coated Paper
Chapter 4: Presenting the Coated Paper Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Coated Paper market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
