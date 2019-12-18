Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Coated Paper Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Coated Paper Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Coated paper is that type of paper which is coated with a polymer and provides numerous qualities to the paper namely surface gloss, absorbency, condensed ink, and others. It is widely used in the packaging and labeling industry, as it provides sharper and better images. Demand for coated paper has increased due to increase packaging industry. For instance, according to Assocham-Ey study, the market size of the country's packaging industry is expected to reach more than USD 72.6 billion by 2020. Hence, this data shows increasing usage of coated paper in the packaging industry is likely to be the prime driver for market growth.



Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd (Japan), Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), Asia Pulp & Paper (Indonesia), UPM-Kymmene Corp (Finland), Arjowiggins SAS (France), Burgo Group SpA (Italy), Ballarpur Industries Limited (India), Sappi Limited (South Africa) and NewPage Corporation (United States)



Market Drivers

Growing Utilization of Coated Paper across the Packaging Industry

Rising Environmental Concern as well as Government Initiatives to Reduce Plastic Consumption

Market Trend

Increasing Usage of Eco-Friendly Products as well as Ban of Plastic Packaging

Restraints

Issue related to Rising Electronic Media Industry Worldwide

Opportunities

Growing Demand from Emerging Market

Challenges

Recycling of Coated Paper is key Challenges for Market Growth

The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Coated Paper Market: Gloss Coated Paper, Matte Coated Paper, Dull finish Coated Paper, Others



Paper Type: Writing Paper, Baking Paper, Duplex Board, Synthetic Paper, Craft Paper, Others

Industry Vertical: Packaging Industry, Labeling Industry, Food Industry, Others

End Use: Food Wrapping Paper, Gift Wrapping Paper, Paper Cup Paper, Tracing Paper, Others

Coating Material: Silicone, Kaolinite, Polyethylene, PVC, Starch, Resin, Others

The regional analysis of Global Coated Paper Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



