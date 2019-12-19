NEWS »»»
Motion Sickness Drugs Market 2020 report will help you take informed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The “Motion Sickness Drugs Market Research Report” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation in Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Life Sciences,Pharmaceuticals Sector. It also gives you historical data for the past 5 years and forecast for the coming years, based on technological growth, consumption and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Motion Sickness Drugs Market. Industry researcher project Motion Sickness Drugs market was valued at USD 85.74 Million and CAGR of 3.41% during the period 2020-2023.
“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of nauseogenic information technology.”
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the side effects associated with motion sickness drugs
Motion sickness drugs are pharmacological agents that are used to treat nausea and vomiting caused due to motion sickness. Researchers motion sickness drugs market analysis considers sales from both anticholinergics and antihistamines. Our analysis also considers the sales of motion sickness drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the anticholinergics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high demand for hyoscine hydrobromide or scopolamine for the prevention of motion sickness will play a significant role in the anticholinergics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global motion sickness drugs market report also looks at factors such as availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, availability of drugs in multiple dosage forms and growing tourism worldwide. However, nonpharmacological countermeasures to treat motion sickness, the launch of generics, side effects associated with motion sickness drugs may hamper the growth of the motion sickness drugs industry over the forecast period.
Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Motion Sickness Drugs market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Motion Sickness Drugs market.
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
PART 08: Geographical Segmentation
PART 09: A Decision framework
PART 10: Impact of drivers and challengesAnd Many More Parts Covered.
