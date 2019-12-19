Motion Sickness Drugs Industry 2020 Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2023.

Motion Sickness Drugs Market 2020 report will help you take informed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The “Motion Sickness Drugs Market Research Report” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation in Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Life Sciences,Pharmaceuticals Sector. It also gives you historical data for the past 5 years and forecast for the coming years, based on technological growth, consumption and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Motion Sickness Drugs Market. Industry researcher project Motion Sickness Drugs market was valued at USD 85.74 Million and CAGR of 3.41% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of nauseogenic information technology.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the side effects associated with motion sickness drugs

Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market: About this market

Motion sickness drugs are pharmacological agents that are used to treat nausea and vomiting caused due to motion sickness. Researchers motion sickness drugs market analysis considers sales from both anticholinergics and antihistamines. Our analysis also considers the sales of motion sickness drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the anticholinergics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high demand for hyoscine hydrobromide or scopolamine for the prevention of motion sickness will play a significant role in the anticholinergics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global motion sickness drugs market report also looks at factors such as availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, availability of drugs in multiple dosage forms and growing tourism worldwide. However, nonpharmacological countermeasures to treat motion sickness, the launch of generics, side effects associated with motion sickness drugs may hamper the growth of the motion sickness drugs industry over the forecast period.

Motion Sickness Drugs Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market: Overview

Availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs

The global motion sickness drugs market is predominantly served by the use of generic drugs that are available both as prescription and OTC drugs. Anticholinergics and antihistamines have been regarded as first-line therapy for suppressing and preventing the symptoms associated with motion sickness. Several antihistamines are available as OTC drugs and can be used by pediatric patients. The availability of these medicines OTC increases their accessibility and affordability and provides patients with the freedom of self-medication for the treatment of symptoms associated with minor illnesses. In addition, the availability of OTC drugs reduces the financial burden associated with medication treatment by eliminating the need for a prescription for the purchase of these drugs. This demand for over-the-counter (OTC) will lead to the expansion of the global motion sickness drugs market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The advent of nauseogenic information technology

The nauseogenic information technology involves the use of nauseogenic vehicles that help in analyzing an individual's postural stability and can reveal the underlying neural or sensory-motor processes that help in achieving successful body stability. This technology revealed that motion sickness often occurs for a narrow band of frequencies of the imposed oscillation. The frequency band obtained in patients with motion sickness is similar to that produced by postural sway during the natural stance. Further advances in nauseogenic information technology are anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global motion sickness drugs market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global motion sickness drugs market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motion sickness drugs manufacturers, that include Baxter International Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Also, the motion sickness drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The Motion Sickness Drugs market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Motion Sickness Drugs market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Motion Sickness Drugs market space are-

Baxter International Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Motion Sickness Drugs market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Motion Sickness Drugs market.

Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market2020 Answers the following Key Questions.

What will the Motion Sickness Drugs market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

Which players are driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

This report provides newbusiness dimensionswith an eye ongrowth opportunities and contribution of upcomingmarket segments.

