The Global Distributed Antenna System Market is expected to grow from USD 8,456.15 Million in 2018 to USD 16,982.49 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.47%.

Top Key Players

Cobham Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems, CommScope Inc., Corning Inc., SOLiD Technologies, American Tower Corporation, ATandT Inc., Bird Technologies, Boingo Wireless, Inc., BTI Wireless, Dali Wireless, Inc., Huber + Suhner AG, John Mezzalingua Associates, LLC, Whoop Wireless LLC, and Zinwave Limited.

Distributed Antenna System Market: Segmentation

By Offering: Components and Services.

By Coverage: Indoor and Outdoor.

By Ownership: Carrier, Enterprise, and Neutral-Host

By User Facility: 200k500k Ft2, greater than 200k Ft2, and >500k Ft2

By Vertical: Commercial and Public Safety

For the detailed coverage of the study, the DAS market has been geographically divided into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The report provides details of qualitative and quantitative insights about the major countries in the region and taps the major regional developments in detail.

In the report, we have coveredtwo proprietary models, theFPNV Positioning MatrixandCompetitive Strategic Window.

The FPNV Positioning Matrix analyses the competitive marketplace for the players in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy they adopt to sustain in the market. The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisitions strategies, geography expansion, research and development, new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

Table of Content

Preface Research and Forecasting Executive Summary Premium Insight Global Distributed Antenna System Market, by Offering Global Distributed Antenna System Market, by Coverage Global Distributed Antenna System Market, by Ownership Global Distributed Antenna System Market, by User Facility Global Distributed Antenna System Market, by Vertical Global Distributed Antenna System Market, by Geography Competitive Landscape Company Usability Profiles Appendix

