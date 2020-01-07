The Extremities Market report presents a detailed segmentation On-Grid Type, Off- Grid Type, Market Trend by Application Commercial, Industrial, Residential of the global market based on technology, product type, application, and various processes and systems.

2020 Analysis of the Market:

The term "extremity" is generally used to refer to a person's limbs and related parts. Upper extremities include the shoulders, hands, elbows, forearms, wrists, and fingers. Lower extremities consist of the feet, toes, ankles, knees, shins, and thighs. The extremity products are used to treat, repair, replace, or heal extremity injuries such as fractures or damage. These products include external recovery braces, surgical implants, joint replacements, biologics, and external support implants.

The upper extremities segment accounted for major shares in the extremities market due to the high prevalence of orthopedic disorders in the shoulders. This segment focuses on injuries in shoulder, wrist, and hand, among others. Shoulder injuries contribute majorly as the bones in shoulder are integral for the movement of the arm. Age and sports make extensive use of shoulder muscles and bones that increase occurrences of shoulder injuries.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor in the extremities body market owing to the high patient pool in this region due to the large number of road accidents that further influenced the volume of extremity surgeries. Also, the high disposable income of consumers increased the number of vehicles plying on the road and consequently, the number of road accidents. Consumers in Brazil, Mexico, and Chile spend extensively on their extremity surgeries.

In 2019, the market size of Extremities is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Extremities.

Major Key Players of 2020 Extremities Market Report:

Johnson and Johnson

Smith and Nephew

Stryker

Wright Medical

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes

Acumed

Sigma Graft

Wright Medical Group

Xtant Medical

Trimed

Skye Biologics

Merete Technologies

NovaBone

Surgical Appliance Industries

This report studies the Extremities market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Extremities Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Upper Extremities

Lower Extremities

Extremities Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Hospitals

Clinics

ASCs

