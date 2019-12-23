Vitamin D Testing Market Review, Future Growth, Global Survey, In-depth Analysis, Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions

The global vitamin D testing market will derive from the advent of non-invasive Vitamin-D testing. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Vitamin D Testing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 605.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 841.8 Mn by the end of 2026, and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%. The growing emphasis on constant innovations and up-gradation of products by leading companies around the world. Companies are looking to better their products with regard to efficiency and testing outcomes. Increasing awareness regarding health disorders as well as several chronic diseases associated with vitamin D deficiency will fuel the demand for vitamin D test kits. Ongoing researches, focusing on the introduction of newer ways to include Vitamin-D in foods will create the need for Vitamin-D test kits.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market Segmentation

By Product

25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing

1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

By Application

Clinical Testing

Research Testing

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency - for Key Countries, 2018

Vitamin D Testing Volumes - For Key Countries/Regions, 2018 and 2026

Distribution of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market (in revenues) by Technology (ELISA; LC-MS/MS; CLIA, RIA), 2018 and 2026

Technological Evolution in Vitamin D Testing

Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions,and Partnerships

Key Growth Indicators ofVitamin D Testing Market Global Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application Clinical Testing Research Testing

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals and Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



North America Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis By Product 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

Market Analysis By Application Clinical Testing Research Testing

Market Analysis By End User Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals and Clinics Others

Market Analysis By Country S. Canada



Europe Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis By Product 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

Market Analysis By Application Clinical Testing Research Testing

Market Analysis By End User Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals and Clinics Others

Market Analysis By Country/ Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis By Product 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

Market Analysis By Application Clinical Testing Research Testing

Market Analysis By End User Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals and Clinics Others

Market Analysis By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Continued...

Some of the other companies that have made significant growth contributions to the global vitamin D testing market are

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Abbott,

bioMérieux SA,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

Beckman Coulter, Inc.,

RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH,

Quidel Corporation,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Immunodiagnostic Systems.

Highlights of the Report

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Vitamin D Testing Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

