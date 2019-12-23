Vitamin D Testing Market Review, Future Growth, Global Survey, In-depth Analysis, Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions
The global vitamin D testing market will derive from the advent of non-invasive Vitamin-D testing. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Vitamin D Testing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 605.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 841.8 Mn by the end of 2026, and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%. The growing emphasis on constant innovations and up-gradation of products by leading companies around the world. Companies are looking to better their products with regard to efficiency and testing outcomes. Increasing awareness regarding health disorders as well as several chronic diseases associated with vitamin D deficiency will fuel the demand for vitamin D test kits. Ongoing researches, focusing on the introduction of newer ways to include Vitamin-D in foods will create the need for Vitamin-D test kits.
Global Vitamin D Testing Market Segmentation
By Product
- 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing
- 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
- 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing
By Application
- Clinical Testing
- Research Testing
By End User
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America (U.S., and Canada)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Some of the other companies that have made significant growth contributions to the global vitamin D testing market are
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,
- Abbott,
- bioMérieux SA,
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH,
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.,
- RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH,
- Quidel Corporation,
- Thermo Fisher Scientific,
- Immunodiagnostic Systems.
