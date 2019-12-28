A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title "Global Mountain Bikes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Mountain Bikes Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Mountain Bikes are bicycles designed for off-roading and high-performance cycling and are manufactured to endure rough terrains and mountainous regions while offering high durability and performance. The rising demand for sports and adventure activities is driving the growth of the market. Rising disposable income and improving living standards encourage consumers to take part in adventure activities, hence supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, the important upsurge in the number of women participating in adventure sports and the growth of e-commerce platforms are other factors trending the growth of the market.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,



Giant (Taiwan), Trek Bicycle (United States), Cannondale (United States), Specialized Bicycle Components (United States), Cannondale Bicycle Corporation (United States), GT Bicycles (United States), Santa Cruz Bicycles (United States), Scott Sports (Switzerland), Yeti Cycle (United States), Hyundai Motor India (India), Canyon Bicycles GmbH (Germany), Rocky Mountain Bicycles (Canada), Norco Bicycles (Canada), Pivot (United States) and Raleigh Bicycle Company (United Kingdom)

Market Trend

Adoption of E- Mountain Bikes in this Industry

Technological Advancements in these Mountain Bikes such as Use of AI

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Sports and Adventure Activities across Globe

Awareness about Fitness Related Activities has Made People to Pursue Sport Adventures

Opportunities

Supportive Initiatives from Governments and Private Organizations to Promote Sports Activities have accelerated the Adoption of Mountain Bikes

Restraints

Government regulations regarding speed and safety issues associated with these Bikes are likely to hamper market growth. For instance, the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) has adopted a strict regulation regarding the electric motors on E-mountain bikes which must not exceed 250 watts. Pedaling assistance is only permitted to a maximum speed of 25kph. Thus ensuring the safety of the bike as well as the driver.

Challenges

Lack of Awareness Among Developing Economies

High Cost Associated with these Bikes

Global Mountain Bikes The manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Mountain Bikes Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.

Geographically World Global Mountain Bikes markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Mountain Bikes markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Mountain Bikes Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

The Global Mountain Bikes is segmented by following Product Types:

Cross Country Mountain Bike, Downhill Mountain Bike, Freeride Mountain Bike, Dirt Jumping Mountain Bike, Others



Major applications/end-users industry are:

Profession, Racing, Leisure, Sports Competition, Others



Distribution Channel: Specialty Bicycle Retailers, Mass Merchants, Full-Line Sporting Goods Store, Outdoor Specialty Store, Others

Material: Aluminum Alloy, Steel, Titanium, Carbon, Others

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Mountain Bikes Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mountain Bikes market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Mountain Bikes Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Mountain Bikes

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mountain Bikes Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mountain Bikes market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



