Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market Report Covers the Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories

Covidien PLC

GE Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd

Johnson and Johnson

Penumbra, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Stryker Corporation (Concentric Medical, Inc.)

Market Overview:

The rising prevalence of acute ischemic stroke cases is driving the global demand for both diagnostic and surgical procedures in acute stroke treatment. Technological advancements in surgical procedures, along with a rising aging population, increased demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growth in health care spending is the other major factors driving the growth of the global acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market. Excessive usage of medication for the treatment of ischemic stroke and the high cost of surgical procedures are hindering the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report:

Acute ischemic stroke is defined as the loss of function in certain parts of the brain, due to lack of blood supply to the brain. The market is segmented on the basis of the type of diagnostic and geography.

Ischemic strokes occur when the supply of the blood is insufficient, due to which brain cells die and brain function is impaired. Blockage of the blood vessel or bleeding can be some of the causes of ischemic stroke.

Key Market Trends:



The Computerized Tomography (CT) Segment Led the Global Market in 2018



Imaging studies are used in ischemic diagnosis for the detection of hemorrhage in the acute stroke patient, in order to assess the degree of brain injury and to identify the vascular lesion responsible for the ischemic deficit. Some advanced CT and MRI technologies are able to distinguish between brain tissue that is irreversibly infracted and that which is potentially salvageable, thereby allowing better selection of patients likely to benefit from therapy. In 2018, the leading diagnostic segment was computed tomography. The highest share of CT techniques is attributable to widespread access and speed of acquisition. In the hyperacute phase, a noncontrast CT (NCCT) scan is usually ordered to exclude or confirm hemorrhage; it is highly sensitive for this indication.



North America Holds the Largest Market Share



By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa (MEA), and South America. North America is the largest market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis devices and is estimated to continue its stronghold of the market, owing to favorable government initiatives, technological innovations, and an increasing demand for ischemic stroke products. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis, owing to the increasing incidences of ischemic stroke cases in the region. Manufacturers are expanding their operations in the Asia-Pacific region, as these regions hold immense potential for market growth.





Detailed TOC of Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 The Rising Number of Acute Stroke Patients

4.2.2 Technological Innovations in Diagnostic and Surgical Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Alternative Treatments and High Costs

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Diagnostic Type

5.1.1 Computed Tomography

5.1.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.1.3 Carotid Ultrasound

5.1.4 Cerebral Angiography

5.1.5 Electrocardiography

5.1.6 Echocardiography

5.1.7 Other Diagnostic Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East and Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

