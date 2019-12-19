Vascular Embolization Devices Market is aimed at presenting the findings of a thorough primary and secondary work done to explore the market acceptance for a new entrant.

Global “Vascular Embolization Devices Market” research report 2020-2024 contains information of company profile, product details and profile of leading key players. Global Vascular Embolization Devices market report highlights the current and future market trends in the industry. The report provides invaluable insights of the players impacting the market such as their size, industry synopsis, and product offerings. Vascular Embolization Devices market research will help those concerned in developing strategies given the changes happening around the world.

Global Vascular Embolization Devices market is projected “growth USD 1 billion at a CAGR of almost 6%” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 5.59%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT:

Coiling devices

Non-coiling devices

Global Vascular Embolization Devices Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cook Group

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Penumbra Inc.

Shape Memory Medical Inc.

Stryker Corp.

and Terumo Corp.

About Vascular Embolization Devices Market:

Vascular Embolization Devices Market analysis considers sales from both coiling and non-coiling devices. Our study also finds the sales of vascular embolization devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the coiling segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer and vascular diseases will play a significant role in the coiling segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global vascular embolization devices market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of vascular diseases, rising number of new product launches, and growing number of MandA activities. However, high costs associated with embolization procedures, frequent product recalls, and stringent regulations and complications associated with embolization procedures may hamper the growth of the vascular embolization devices industry over the forecast period.

Vascular Embolization Devices Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising Number Of New Product Launches



Trends: Innovations In Embolization Products And Procedures



Challenges: High Costs Associated With Embolization Procedures



Rising number of new product launches



Healthcare equipment manufacturers are exploring the potential opportunities to convert the increased demand for medical devices into a continuous cycle of innovation and improvisation for enhanced products. Vendors in the market are launching an array of new product lines to offer better options to buyers. In addition, key players in the market are developing new coils with various technological innovations. Thus, increasing product launches coupled with rising technological innovations in the device designing process will lead to the expansion of the global vascular embolization devices market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Innovations in embolization products and procedures



Technological advancements and innovations in embolization devices have increased their adoption in the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer and neurovascular diseases. Innovations in vascular embolization devices, including coils, particles, plugs, and liquid embolic, have enables physicians to perform embolization procedures with more ease and accuracy, which has driven the demand for vascular embolization devices. The embolic agents, developed by scientists at the University of Minnesota, are made of organic materials, which degrade at a controlled rate and are reabsorbed by the body. Another innovative advancement noted in the market is microvascular plugs, which can be used in microcatheters. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Vascular Embolization Devices market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Vascular Embolization Devices market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Vascular Embolization Devices Market Forecast (2020-2024):

Market Size Forecast:Global Vascular Embolization Devices market segmented by overall size, by type/product category, by applications/end users, by regions/geography.

Key Data (Revenue):Market size, market share, growth rate, growth, product sales price, and opportunity.

Trend and forecast analysis:Market trend, forecast and analysis to 2024 by segments and geographical regions.

Segmentation analysis:Global Vascular Embolization Devices market size by various applications such as product, material, shape, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis:Global Vascular Embolization Devices Market Breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global Vascular Embolization Devices Industry.

Strategic analysis:This includes new product development and competitive landscape in the global Vascular Embolization Devices .

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will the market growth rate of Vascular Embolization Devices market in 2024?

What are the key factors motivating the global Vascular Embolization Devices market?

Who are the important key players in Vascular Embolization Devices market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Vascular Embolization Devices market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Vascular Embolization Devices market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Vascular Embolization Devices industries?

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global vascular embolization devices market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vascular embolization devices manufacturers, that include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Penumbra Inc., Shape Memory Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp. Also, the vascular embolization devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value chain analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market outlook



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



•Market segmentation by product



•Comparison by product



•Coiling devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Non-coiling devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by product



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Growing number of strategic alliances



•Funding for start-up companies from venture capitalists and government



•organizations



•Innovation in embolization products and procedures



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Abbott Laboratories



•Boston Scientific Corp.



•Cook Group



•Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.



•Medtronic Plc



•Merit Medical Systems Inc.



•Penumbra Inc.



•Shape Memory Medical Inc.



•Stryker Corp.



•Terumo Corp.



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE





