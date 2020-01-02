Global Automotive Interiors Market gives exceptional analysis and Forecast of industry over the time period of 2020-2023. The analysis states all the factors affecting the growth of the Automotive Interiors market, highlighting the industry peers, latest trends, current and future growth analysis with up to date information.

Global "Automotive Interiors Market"2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Automotive Interiors market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Automotive Interiors Market Report are:

Johnson Controls

Toyota Boshuku Corporation

Magna International Inc

Faurecia

Lear Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Kenwood Limited

Garmin Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH



The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation with disruptive technologies being introduced, such as autonomous vehicles, connected cars, and electric vehicles. The introduction of autonomous vehicles will transform the interiors of the automobile, as the role of infotainment systems will become primary ensuring safety, security, and comfort of the passenger. As and when autonomous cars start entering the market the driver will become the passenger opening up a wide array of opportunities for the automotive seating segment besides infotainment systems. Electric vehicles are also expected to drive the market for automotive interiors.

As the share of electric vehicles in the automotive market is expected to proliferate over the years, the automakers will have to focus on interiors for product differentiation to attract customers as the performance of electric vehicles manufactured by different OEMs are expected to be at similar level.

Infotainment Systems segment constitutes a major share in the automotive interior market

Infotainment systems is the largest segment of the automotive interiors market. The European region is the most significant market for automotive infotainment systems due to the presence of manufacturing facilities of largest premium automakers and the fastest growing market for these systems is the Asia-Pacific region. Also, the demand for premium vehicles is increasing in China and India supported by high economic growth rates in these countries which are also among the largest automotive markets in the world.

Infotainment systems will play a major role in advanced automobiles such as connected cars and autonomous vehicles for navigation, connectivity, safety, and comfort. The market for infotainment systems will be further strengthened by investment being made by automakers and tech companies. For example, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with TTTech and has promised to invest around USD 90 million for the development of autonomous and ADAS technologies in which the primary components will be infotainment systems.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Vehicle Light-Weighting

5.1.2 Increasing Role of Electronics In Automobiles

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Slow Economic Growth in the Latin American and Eastern European Region

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles

6. Automotive Interiors Market, Segmented By Vehicle Type

6.1 Passenger Vehicles

6.2 Commercial Vehicles

7. Automotive Interiors Market, Segmented By Component

7.1 Seats

7.2 Infotainment Systems

7.3 Interior Lighting

7.4 Body Panels

7.5 Others

8. Automotive Interiors Market, Segmented By Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Rest of North America

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.3 India

8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 United Kingdom

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Rest of the World

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.2 South Africa

8.1.4.3 Others

9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products and Services, Strategies)

10.1 Adient Plc.

10.2 Toyota Boshuku Corporation

10.3 Magna International Inc

10.4 Faurecia

10.5 Lear Corporation

10.6 Hyundai Mobis Co

10.7 Panasonic Corporation

