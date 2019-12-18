This report studies the Pump Jack market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2020 and forecast data 2020-2023; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Pump Jack Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Pump Jack market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing Global economy and Pump Jack industry’s contribution in growth in the Global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Pump Jack Market is accounted for $2.79 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%to reach $3.99 billion by 2023.

Pump Jacks are used to mechanically pump oil from a well when the pressure in the well is not high enough to force the oil to the surface. Factors such as increasing matured oil fields and large number of stripper wells, low cost installation and ease of operation in onshore applications are driving the market growth. However, high maintenance cost and limited offshore in oil fields are constraints for the market. The recovery of oil from wells using pump jack rods and metal tubing is costly, inefficient, and environmentally hazardous is a current industry challenge. Pump jack manufacturers are implementing new technologies, for example remotely monitoring of pump jack activities and renewable based operating methods to reduce the cost of pump jacks would provide further opportunity to grow.

Get a Sample PDF of report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/11407055

Pump Jack Market 2020 Overview:

On the basis of the weight of equipment, the 100,000 lbs to 300,000 lbs is the largest segment owing to its capability of serving different type of wells. The vertical well segment accounted for the largest market share. The vertical drilling is used to extract oil to the surface and the majority of wells drilled for oil production, are vertically oriented relatively stronger natural gas prices encouraged the drilling of vertical wells in conventional natural gas plays and some development of coalbed methane.

Standardization of drilling and completion techniques will continue to push costs down. Pump jacks in horizontal wells is still a challenging task. Most oil and gas reservoirs are much more extensive in their horizontal dimensions than in their vertical dimension.

The present middle Bakken play in North Dakota and eastern Montana is an example of third generation horizontal drilling. The oil price collapse of 2014 forced changes upon the market, including capital cost reductions, downsized budgets and more focused concentration on better prospects within these.Onshore fields offer the requisite surface area and well spacing for the installation of pump jacks.

The pumpkacks have largely affected petroleum industry and are commonly used for onshore wells producing 5 to 40 litres of liquid on each stroke. The Altivar ENA system is developed especially for protecting and commanding oil Pump-Jack, avoiding the motor regeneration. In Argentina, Schneider Electric has developped a new solution to increase the oil field production and the performance in PCP units. Moreover, onshore fields allow for easy maintenance and repair, as they are easily accessible or well connected to monitoring facilities.North America is the largest market, followed by Asia Pacific. This is due to growing importance of Smart well technology in the United States, where very large portion oil is produced from thousands of stripper wells producing less than 10 barrels a day. The biggest market right now is California. Texas has three or four times the pumpjacks that Alberta does. The U.S. has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions economy wide 26 percent to 28 percent by 2025 under the Paris climate agreement.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Pump Jack Market:

Schlumberger Limited, Dover Corporation, Weatherford International, Borets International, Dansco Manufacturing, Inc , General Electric Company, Halliburton, Hess Corporation, National Oilwell Varco, Pentag Gears and Oilfield Equipment, Ltd, Star Hydraulics, Tenaris S.A., Cook Pump Company and L S Petrochem Equipment Corporation

Feel Free to Ask Question Before Purchasing the Report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/11407055

The Pump Jack Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Pump Jack market. The Pump Jack Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Pump Jack market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Pump Jack Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

Weights Covered:

Less Than 100,000 lbs

100,000 lbs t, 300,000 lbs

More Than 300,000 lbs

Well, Types Covered:

Horizontal Well

Vertical Well

Applications Covered:

Offshore

Onshore

The Scope of Pump Jack Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Purchase this report (Price4150 USD for a single-user license)@https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/11407055

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders of Pump Jack Market

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Pump Jack Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Pipeline Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis of Pump Jack Market

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Pump Jack Market, ByProduct

6 Global Pump Jack Market, By End User

7 Global Pump Jack Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 The Middle East and Africa

8 Key Developments included in Pump Jack Market

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions and Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling in Pump Jack Market

Continued

Contact Us:

Name:Mr. Ajay More

Email:[email protected]

Organization:360 Market Updates

Phone:+44 20 3239 8187/ +14242530807

You May Check Our Other Report -

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Pump Jack Market Assessment predict CAGR of 5.2%, By Key Players, Key Regions & Market Drivers With Forecast To 2023